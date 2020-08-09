Sports briefs

Flyers, Golden Knights clinch No. 1 seeds
TORONTO — Rookie Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored twice, and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 on Saturday night to clinch the Eastern Conference’s top seed through the playoffs.
Tampa Bay will be the East’s No. 2 seed.
Also Saturday night, Alex Tuch scored 4:44 into overtime, Jonathan Marchessault had two goals and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 to earn the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
The Golden Knights will face Chicago in the first round of the playoffs. The second-seeded Avs take on Arizona.
AUTO RACING
Verstappen storms to unlikely F1 victory
SILVERSTONE, England — Max Verstappen sprung what could be the surprise of the Formula One season by beating Lewis Hamilton to win the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on Sunday.
The Red Bull driver crossed the line at Silverstone 11.3 seconds clear of Hamilton, with Valtteri Bottas third. Mercedes had been expected to cruise to its fifth straight win this season. But both Hamilton and Bottas struggled with their tires to clear the way for Verstappen’s unlikely win.
GOLF
Sullivan snaps 5-year drought with Euro win
WARE, England — An emotional Andy Sullivan ended a near five-year wait for his fourth European Tour title as he recorded a seven-shot win at the English Championship.
Heading into Sunday’s final round at Hanbury Manor with a five-shot lead, Sullivan saw his lead cut to just two by Adrian Otaegui (66). But Sullivan recorded four birdies on the back nine to shoot a 6-under 65 for a 27-under 257 total.
The victory was his first since the birth of his son and the deaths of both his brother-in-law as well as a close friend.
Zhang wins marathon U.S. Women’s Amateur
ROCKVILLE, Md. — California teenager Rose Zhang won the longest U.S. Women’s Amateur title match in 54 years, denying Gabriela Ruffels a repeat victory Sunday when the 20-year-old Australian missed a 3-foot par putt on the 38th hole.
Neither player led by more than 2 up the entire 36-hole match, and they halved the last five holes with par to force extra holes for the first time since 2001. Zhang, a 17-year-old who has committed to play at Stanford next year, sent it to overtime with a clutch flop-and-run from the rough about 40 yards away on the 18th hole at Woodmont Country Club to tap-in range.
SOCCER
2 Atlético members test positive for virus
MADRID — Two members of Atlético Madrid’s group set to travel to Portugal for the Champions League quarterfinals tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday — the first pandemic-related setback among clubs participating in the final stage of Europe’s top club competition.
The last eight is slated to begin in Lisbon on Wednesday.
Willian turns 32, says he’s leaving Chelsea
LONDON — Brazil forward Willian used his 32nd birthday to announce that the “time has now come” to leave Chelsea.
Willian is out of contract following a seven-year stay at Stamford Bridge amid repeated media reports of a free transfer switch to London rivals Arsenal. He won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup and the Europa League with Chelsea.
TENNIS
Krueger gets wild card
NEW YORK — Alexei Popyrin withdrew from the U.S. Open on Sunday, allowing 2012 champion Andy Murray to move into the main draw.
That means Murray can relinquish the wild-card invitation he received from the U.S. Tennis Association, which now will be given to American Mitchell Krueger.
Ferro upsets Kontaveit in Palermo Open final
PALERMO, Sicily — Fiona Ferro of France upset fourth-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the Palermo Ladies Open final on Sunday to win the first tour-level tennis title in five months.
Ferro, who is ranked 53rd in the world, won 6-2, 7-5.
