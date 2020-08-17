Sports briefs

Doubles, singles champ Buxton dies
LONDON — Angela Buxton, a British tennis player who was the doubles partner of Althea Gibson when the American became the first Black person to win a major title in 1956, has died. She was 85.
Buxton and Gibson won the doubles titles at the French Open and Wimbledon in 1956, with Buxton also reaching the singles final at the All England Club that year. Gibson won the singles title at the French championships in 1956 and went on to win the singles titles at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 1957 and 1958.
Buxton had Jewish heritage and faced anti-Semitism throughout her career. She was one of the first to be inducted into the International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame, in 1981.
Pandemic prompts USTA to cancel events
Due to the situation surrounding COVID-19, the United States Tennis Association has canceled all national junior events through Oct. 12.
The USTA also has canceled all adult Category 1 events, comprising the Adult, Open, Family, and Age divisions, through the end of the year. The decision to cancel was made to ensure the health and safety of all those involved since interstate travel required for the tournaments carries an increased risk of contracting the disease.
College HOOPS
Former coaching great Boyd ‘Tiny’ Grant dies
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Boyd “Tiny” Grant, the basketball coach who led Colorado State and Fresno State to the NCAA Tournament, died Monday. It was his 87th birthday.
Colorado State announced Grant suffered a stroke over the weekend and didn’t recover.
Grant was a guard for Colorado State under coach Jim Williams before embarking on a coaching career. After stints as an assistant coach for the Rams and at Kentucky, he became a head coach in the junior college ranks. He took over at Fresno State in 1977-78 and would lead the Bulldogs to three Western Athletic Conference championships, three NCAA Tournament appearances and the 1983 NIT Championship. Grant was inducted into the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame in 1993.
FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League cancels season
The Canadian Football League canceled its 2020 season Monday because of the pandemic, marking the first year since 1919 the Grey Cup won’t be awarded.
The move by the nine-team league dashed hopes of a shortened season in the hub city of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
“We are absolutely committed to 2021, to the future of our league and the pursuit of our vision of a bigger, stronger, more global CFL,” Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement.
FIU’s receivers coach Hill dies at 48
MIAMI — FIU said Sunday night that wide receivers coach Aubrey Hill, a standout player at Florida before becoming a longtime coach at Miami and other places, has died after a lengthy bout with cancer. He was 48.
Hill was entering his fourth season on FIU’s staff.
Hill was also an assistant at Duke, Elon, Pittsburgh and Miami . He eventually took over as head coach at his alma mater, Miami Carol City High, leading that school to a state championship in 2016 .
Auburn coach says 33 players tested positive
Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn says his players have had 33 positive tests for COVID-19 this summer.
Malzahn says Auburn had no positive tests last week, but four players are still going through the testing protocols. He expects results back by the end of the week.
He says the school has administered 863 tests among players, an average of more than seven times each.
SOCCER
U.S. Open Cup canceled due to virus pandemic
The 2020 tournament was suspended in early March shortly before it was supposed to kick off. The final was to be held on either Sept. 22 or 23.
It is the longest-running soccer tournament in the U .S. and gives amateur teams a chance to take on the pros, setting up the chance for a team to advance far into the tournament. The winner earns a spot in the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football’s Champions League.
