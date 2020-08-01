Sports briefs

NFL
Chargers’ Bosa signs record extension
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Joey Bosa has become the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player after signing a five-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.
The five-year extension is worth $135 million, with $78 million guaranteed at signing and $102 million overall.
Brees will stand but respects taking knee
NEW ORLEANS — Saints quarterback Drew Brees says he’ll remain standing for “The Star Spangled Banner,” but professed respect and support for those who protest racism and social injustice by kneeling during the anthem.
“I’ll always stand for the flag because of what it means to me and to honor all those who have sacrificed, who have served and died for our country, and all those who have struggled to move this country forward,” Brees said.
Jets LB Mosley opts out of playing season
NEW YORK — New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley has opted out of playing this season because of family health concerns, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
Lions QB Stafford put on reserve/COVID list
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been put on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The list was created for players who test positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with an infected person.
WNBA
Ionescu suffers Grade 3 ankle sprain
Sabrina Ionescu’s rookie season could be over just as it was getting started.
The No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft was diagnosed with a Grade 3 left ankle sprain after getting hurt in the second quarter of the New York Liberty’s 84-78 loss Friday against the Atlanta Dream.
A Grade 3 sprain usually requires months to heal fully.
GOLF
Todd’s lead trimmed to 1 at WGC event
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brendon Todd shot a 1-under 69 on Saturday at the FedEx St. Jude Invitational to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the World Golf Championship event.
Todd started the third round with a two-stroke lead.
Byeong Hun An finished with a 66. Rickie Fowler was two strokes back in third after a 69.
Grace withdraws after positive COVID test
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Branden Grace tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday, a double blow to the South African who was a birdie out of the lead at the Barracuda Championship and now can’t play next week in the PGA Championship.
AUTO RACING
Hamilton sets track record, wins F1 pole
SILVERSTONE, England — Lewis Hamilton set a new track record at the British Grand Prix and clinched a record-extending 91st pole position on Saturday.
Hamilton clocked a time of 1 minute 24.303 seconds at the Silverstone circuit to clinch his seventh career pole at the track where he has also won a record six times.
NHL
’Canes 3, Rangers 2
TORONTO — Jaccob Slavin scored on Carolina’s first shot on net, and the NHL’s opening playoff game wasn’t three minutes old before Hurricanes forward Justin Williams fought Ryan Strome in Carolina’s win over the New York Rangers in Game 1 of their best-of-five preliminary round series in Toronto on Saturday.
Blackhawks 6, Oilers 4
Minnesota’s Matt Dumba on Saturday became the first NHL player to kneel during the U.S. national anthem when he did so before Chicago’s opening playoff win over host Edmonton. Rookie winger Dominik Kubalik scored two goals and added three assists to lead the Blackhawks.
Islanders 2, Panthers 1
TORONTO — Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots and New York defeated Florida in its playoff opener.
Anthony Beauvillier had the decisive goal by scoring on the power play 3:39 into the second period.
