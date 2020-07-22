Sports briefs

COLLEGES
NCAA committee asks board for time
The NCAA football oversight committee is asking the association’s board of governors to avoid making a decision soon on whether to conduct fall championships as college sports tries to find a path to play through the pandemic.
A letter dated July 21 was sent by committee chairman Shane Lyons, the West Virginia athletic director, to the board before it meets Friday.
College sports leaders have warned if conditions across the country did not improve, football and other fall sports will be in jeopardy.
Div. III council wants championships nixed
The NCAA Division III Management Council has recommended that the NCAA Board of Governors cancel this year’s Division III fall sports championships because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The board of governors is scheduled to meet Friday.
The ODAC already announced Tuesday it was postponing its fall sports season until the spring semester. The Capital Athletic Conference announced Tuesday it was suspending fall sports and would explore shifting them to the spring.
Big South delays fall season openers
The Big South announced Wednesday that its fall Olympic sports teams will not be playing any regular-season games or preseason exhibitions until Sept. 3 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The move wipes out August competition for Big South soccer, volleyball and cross country teams.
OLYMPICS
Mori: Conditions must improve to hold Games
TOKYO — The delayed Games could not be held next year if conditions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic continue as they are, the president of the organizing committee said Wednesday.
In an interview with Japanese broadcaster NHK, Yoshiro Mori said he was hopeful the situation would improve and suggested a vaccine was the key.
The Tokyo Olympics are set to open on July 23, 2021 — a year from Thursday.
AUTO RACING
Indianapolis 500 to limit attendance
The Indianapolis 500 will limit fan attendance, implement strict testing, social distancing and mask requirements and lift the local broadcast blackout for just the second time in nearly seven decades when the postponed race is run next month at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Track officials released an 88-page plan Wednesday for conducting the race in the age of the coronavirus. The virus outbreak caused the May race to be rescheduled for Aug. 23.
Capacity will be limited to 25% — about 87,500 fans.
NBA
Williamson may not miss reopening game
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Zion Williamson could still make reopening night.
The Pelicans said Wednesday that Williamson, who left the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World last week, is being tested daily for the coronavirus and continues showing negative results. If that continues, Williamson may have to quarantine for only four days when he returns to the team. That means he could still have a shot to play when New Orleans faces Utah on July 30 .
SOCCER
Charlotte’s MLS team opts for no nickname
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte’s new Major League Soccer team is following the sport’s traditional European and South American style of having just the city name and no formal nickname.
The team, scheduled to start play in 2022, will be known as Charlotte FC.
Man U moves into Champions spot
MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United nudged into the Champions League places for the first time since September after Mason Greenwood sealed a 1-1 draw against West Ham in the penultimate match of the Premier League season Wednesday.
West Ham moved four points clear of the relegation zone to secure its Premier League survival.
