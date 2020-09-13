Sports briefs

AUTO RACING
Hamilton wins Tuscan GP, demands justice
Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton kept his cool amid the mayhem caused by an unpredictable circuit, winning a crash-marred Tuscan Grand Prix on Sunday for the 90th IndyCar win of his incredible career to move one behind Michael Schumacher’s record.
But Hamilton’s focus was elsewhere as he stood on the podium wearing a T-shirt featuring the words “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.” The message was in capital letters on the front of his black shirt.
Valtteri Bottas finished second and is now 55 points behind Hamilton. Red Bull driver Alexander Albon clinched his first career podium finish in third place.
Herta leads Andretti sweep at IndyCar race
LEXINGTON, Ohio — Colton Herta led an Andretti Autosport resurrection as the struggling team swept the podium Sunday at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and earned its first victory of the season.
Herta started on the pole and cleanly made it through a dicey opening turn as the 20-year-old won for the third time in his career. He led teammates Alexander Rossi and Ryan Hunter-Reay in a sweep for the Andretti group.
It was the first Andretti podium sweep since 2005.
Rossi finished third a day earlier in the weekend doubleheader. Will Power got his first win of the season Saturday in a 1-2 finish with Team Penske teammate Josef Newgarden.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NCAA seeks dismissal of athletes’ pay lawsuit
EUGENE, Ore. — The NCAA is seeking to dismiss a federal lawsuit by two college athletes that seeks to prevent the association from limiting compensation athletes can make from their names, images and likenesses.
Attorneys for the NCAA filed a motion to dismiss an antitrust lawsuit by Oregon women’s basketball player Sedona Prince and Arizona State swimmer Grant House that also seeks damages for potential past earnings athletes have been denied by current NCAA rules, The Oregonian reported Sunday.
Prince and House are also suing the Power Five conferences for unspecified damages. Their suit seeks class-action status.
UConn mulls options for sartorial support
STORRS, Conn. — University of Connecticut officials have discussed creating helmet stickers, warm-up T-shirts and altering athletic uniforms in other ways to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
The school last month committed to joining others in the Big East conference in adding BLM patches to basketball jerseys.
The Big East announced on Aug. 20 that UConn and other members schools would wear a BLM patch on its jerseys.
WNBA
Aces secure top seed; Mystics punch ticket
BRADENTON, Fla. — A’ja Wilson and Dearica Hamby each scored 23 points and the Las Vegas Aces secured the top seed in the playoffs with an 86-84 win over the Seattle Storm on Sunday.
Each team finished at 18-4 but the Aces won both regular season contests against the Storm. Also Sunday, the Washington Mystics clinched the eighth and final playoff berth with an 85-78 win over the Atlanta Dream. Ariel Atkins led the Mystics with 26 points.
SOCCER
Everton 1, Tottenham 0
LONDON — Jose Mourinho recorded a losing start to a league season, a first in 20 years as a manger, after Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s second-half header lifted Everton over Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.
Leicester 3, W. Bromwich Albion 0
Atalanta defensive signee Timothy Castagne headed in a cross from fellow Belgian Dennis Praet in the 56th minute .
Jamie Vardy then netted two penalties in 10 minutes to provide the final margin as Leicester shut out West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.
