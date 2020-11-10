Sports briefs

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Gamecocks No. 1 in preseason AP poll

NEW YORK — Dawn Staley already has accomplished so much at South Carolina. Now the former UVa star can add the first preseason No. 1 ranking in school history to the list of achievements.

The Gamecocks received 29 of the 30 first-place votes in The Associated Press preseason women’s Top 25 released Tuesday. Following South Carolina at No. 2 was Stanford, while UConn, Baylor and Louisville round out the top five. It is the 14th consecutive year that the Huskies were ranked in the top five in the preseason.

BASEBALL

Cash, Mattingly named managers of year

Tampa Bay’s Kevin Cash won the AL Manager of the Year award on Tuesday night, and Miami’s Don Mattingly took home the NL honor.

Long regarded as one of baseball’s bright young minds, Cash guided Tampa Bay to an AL-best 40-20 record during the pandemic-shortened season

Mattingly guided the Marlins to their first playoff appearance since 2003 despite dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that paused their season and ravaged the roster.