Sports briefs

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Arkansas coach to miss game with virus
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas said Tuesday that coach Sam Pittman will miss the game at No. 6 Florida on Saturday after having two positive COVID-19 tests.
Pittman was tested Sunday as part of the team’s normal protocol and learned Monday morning that his test was positive. A follow-up test taken Monday confirmed the initial positive result. Southeastern Conference protocol for an asymptomatic positive requires him to isolate for at least 10 days.
Defensive coordinator Barry Odom will be the interim coach. Pittman will remain a part of team meetings virtually.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
UNC 1, Virginia Tech 0
CARY, N.C. – Brianna Pinto scored in the 26th minute to give the top-ranked and second-seeded Tar Heels (10-0) an ACC quarterfinal win over the seventh-seeded Hokies (5-8) on Tuesday night.
Defending champ UNC beat Tech for the 12th straight time, including a 1-0 win on Sept. 20.
Nicole Kozlova, who was Tech’s leading scorer last year, returned to action for the Hokies on Tuesday. She had yet to play for Tech this fall because she was playing for the Ukrainian national team.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Gamecocks No. 1 in preseason AP poll
NEW YORK — Dawn Staley already has accomplished so much at South Carolina. Now the former UVa star can add the first preseason No. 1 ranking in school history to the list of achievements.
The Gamecocks received 29 of the 30 first-place votes in The Associated Press preseason women’s Top 25 released Tuesday. Following South Carolina at No. 2 was Stanford, while UConn, Baylor and Louisville round out the top five. It is the 14th consecutive year that the Huskies were ranked in the top five in the preseason.
BASEBALL
Cash, Mattingly named managers of year
Tampa Bay’s Kevin Cash won the AL Manager of the Year award on Tuesday night, and Miami’s Don Mattingly took home the NL honor.
Long regarded as one of baseball’s bright young minds, Cash guided Tampa Bay to an AL-best 40-20 record during the pandemic-shortened season
Mattingly guided the Marlins to their first playoff appearance since 2003 despite dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that paused their season and ravaged the roster.
NFL
Roethlisberger joins Steelers’ COVID-19 list
PITTSBURGH— A day after the Pittsburgh Steelers placed tight end Vance McDonald on the COVID-19 list following a positive test, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and three other teammates — inside linebacker Vince Williams, running back Jaylen Samuels and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins — joined it, making their availability for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati (2-5-1) uncertain.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday it’s possible Roethlisberger and Williams could rejoin the team for its walkthrough practice on Saturday and play on Sunday if they are cleared in time.
Patriots rally to keep Jets winless
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Nick Folk kicked a 51-yard field goal as time expired as the New England Patriots beat the New York Jets 30-27 on Monday night as Cam Newton rallied the Patriots from a 10-point deficit to avoid the franchise’s first five-game skid since 1995.
Newton had two touchdown runs, with the second tying it at 27 with 1:57 remaining.
Joe Flacco was 18 of 25 for 262 yards and three touchdown passes for the Jets, who dropped to 0-9 for the first time in the franchise’s history.
