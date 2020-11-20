 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Friday Nov. 20
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Friday Nov. 20

tv listings image
Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN, Syracuse at Louisville

7:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Purdue at Minnesota

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UMass at Florida Atlantic

9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, New Mexico at Air Force

COLLEGE HOCKEY

4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn State at Minnesota

ESPORTS

4 p.m.; ESPNU, Maui Esports Invitational

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel; European Tour, Joburg Open, continuation of coverage of second round, at Randburg, South Africa

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RSM Classic, second round, at St. Simons, Ga.

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Pelican Women's Championship, second round, at Belleair, Fla. (same-day tape)

5 a.m (Saturday); Golf Channel, European Tour, Joburg Open, third round

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; ESPNU, TRU Prep (Fla.) at IMG Academy (Fla.)

8 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Booker T. Washington (Okla.) at Midwest City (Okla.)

10 p.m.; ESPNU, Hamilton (Ariz.) at Chandler (Ariz.)

HORSE RACING

7:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, Bahrain International Trophy, at Riffa, Bahrain

Noon; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

11:55 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Korean Series, Game 4, NC vs. Doosan, at Seoul, South Korea

MEN'S BASKETBALL

9 p.m.; SEC Network, Big Blue Madness, at Lexington, Ky. (same-day tape)

NBA

4 p.m.; ESPN, "The Jump: NBA Free Agency Special"

6 p.m.; ESPN2, continuation of "The Jump: NBA Free Agency Special"

RODEO

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour,  Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause, at Corpus Christi, Texas

SOCCER

6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Eastern Conference Playoffs, Play-In Game,  Montreal at New England

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Major League Soccer, Eastern Conference Playoffs, Play-In Game, Inter Miami at Nashville

TENNIS

7 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles, at London

9 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, singles, Djokovic vs. Zverev, at London

12:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles, at London

3 p.m.; ESPN2, ATP Finals, Ssngles, Medvedev vs. Schwartzman, at London

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.; ACC Network, "Nothing But Net: Women's Season Preview"

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

1 p.m.; SEC Network, Missouri at Mississippi

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at Florida

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert