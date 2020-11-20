Sports TV listings for Friday Nov. 20

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; ESPN, Syracuse at Louisville
7:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Purdue at Minnesota
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UMass at Florida Atlantic
9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, New Mexico at Air Force
COLLEGE HOCKEY
4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn State at Minnesota
ESPORTS
4 p.m.; ESPNU, Maui Esports Invitational
GOLF
6 a.m.; Golf Channel; European Tour, Joburg Open, continuation of coverage of second round, at Randburg, South Africa
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RSM Classic, second round, at St. Simons, Ga.
4 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Pelican Women's Championship, second round, at Belleair, Fla. (same-day tape)
5 a.m (Saturday); Golf Channel, European Tour, Joburg Open, third round
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; ESPNU, TRU Prep (Fla.) at IMG Academy (Fla.)
8 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Booker T. Washington (Okla.) at Midwest City (Okla.)
10 p.m.; ESPNU, Hamilton (Ariz.) at Chandler (Ariz.)
HORSE RACING
7:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, Bahrain International Trophy, at Riffa, Bahrain
Noon; Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
11:55 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Korean Series, Game 4, NC vs. Doosan, at Seoul, South Korea
MEN'S BASKETBALL
9 p.m.; SEC Network, Big Blue Madness, at Lexington, Ky. (same-day tape)
NBA
4 p.m.; ESPN, "The Jump: NBA Free Agency Special"
6 p.m.; ESPN2, continuation of "The Jump: NBA Free Agency Special"
RODEO
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause, at Corpus Christi, Texas
SOCCER
6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Eastern Conference Playoffs, Play-In Game, Montreal at New England
9 p.m.; ESPN2, Major League Soccer, Eastern Conference Playoffs, Play-In Game, Inter Miami at Nashville
TENNIS
7 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles, at London
9 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, singles, Djokovic vs. Zverev, at London
12:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles, at London
3 p.m.; ESPN2, ATP Finals, Ssngles, Medvedev vs. Schwartzman, at London
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.; ACC Network, "Nothing But Net: Women's Season Preview"
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
1 p.m.; SEC Network, Missouri at Mississippi
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at Florida
