Stagg Bowl returning to Salem in 2023

"A lot of people have built tremendous football facilities, but it's good to go home, where you were for so many years, and to have the love of the people in Salem, with good, Southern hospitality."

The Stagg Bowl was first held in Salem in 1993.

"We treated them so well for those 25 years, and our commitment to the game never wavered one iota," Harveycutter said. "[But] they made a decision to go somewhere else. And now they're coming back for a year."

The 7,157-seat Salem Stadium debuted in 1985.

In addition to the lure of newer stadiums, the NCAA had also opted to take the Stagg Bowl away from Salem in April 2017 for financial and attendance reasons. The NCAA had to reimburse Salem about $35,000 each year in the final years of the Salem era. The NCAA was also intrigued by a potential attendance boost. The 2016 game drew just 3,476 fans to Salem Stadium, while the 2017 game drew 4,971 fans.

Salem and the ODAC (the host conference) bid only on the 2023 game and not on the other three games in the four-year cycle. Salem would have taken a second game if offered, though.