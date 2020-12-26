Strange year for Top 25 football recruits

As usual, there have been a number of conflicting evaluations, with ratings of Virginia Tech's recruiting class serving as a classic example.

In its review of recruiting classes nationwide, CBS Sports listed the Hokies as one of its three losers in the early signing period, along with Auburn and Mississippi State.

On the flip side was Rivals.com, which had Tech's class rated 41st in the Football Bowl Subdivision, a huge jump from the No. 85 ranking the Hokies received for their 2020 entering class. Some analysts would see that as a win.

It's hard to say that Virginia or Virginia Tech had as much success as Pittsburgh.

"I had a lot of those guys up before the pandemic hit us," Beatty said this week. "That gave us an advantage. They couldn't go to a bunch of other places because we had them up ahead of time.

"When I first got to Pitt, I wasn't really trying to get the guys in the class for that year," added Beatty, who was at Maryland from 2016-18. " I knew [the state of] Virginia was loaded this year.

"During spring ball of '19 all the way up to the summer time, those guys were up numerous times because I was trying to plan ahead. It worked out perfect."