The relentless competitor: Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister is ready for his shot

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister has experience displacing a returning starter.

He got one step closer to doing it again when coach Justin Fuente announced Burmeister and Hendon Hooker will both play this season.

Before Tech’s game against Virginia was postponed due to an excess of Hokies sidelined for coronavirus-related issues, Fuente planned to start Hooker at quarterback, with Burmeister getting playing time as well. That will likely be the plan if Tech can step on the field against N.C. State next Saturday.

Burmeister’s former coaches and teammates wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up as Tech’s full-time starter in the coming weeks.

Jumping the line

This isn’t new territory for Burmeister.

He was looking up the depth chart at an experienced senior starting quarterback going into his freshman year at La Jolla (Calif.) Country Day. The coach at the time, Jeff Hutzler, approached competition in a style much like Fuente’s.

“We were going to let the best player win the job,” Hutzler said.

Hutzler wasn’t going with this plan driving blind. Burmeister had attended the private school on the San Diego seaside community since elementary school.

Hutzler, who is the school’s longtime director of athletics and physical education, knew the entire Burmeister family. The team’s current coach and former defensive coordinator, Tyler Hales, did as well. He taught Braxton in third, fifth and eighth grade.

They also coached Braxton’s older brother Sage, a decorated two-sport athlete for Country Day who set a series of rushing and receiving records while also earning the area’s player of the year honors in basketball.