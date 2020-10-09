Top 25 weekend preview

Lane Kiffin gets the chance to snap one of the more interesting streaks in college football.
The new Mississippi coach faces his old boss, Nick Saban, when the Rebels take on No. 2 Alabama on Saturday in Oxford. Saban last week improved to 20-0 when facing teams led by one of his former assistant coaches. The Crimson Tide hammered Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M team.
Kiffin worked as offensive coordinator for Saban from 2014-2016, helping the Crimson Tide win a national title. Fittingly for a coach who has had a volatile career, Kiffin’s time with the Tide ended the week before another national championship.
Despite the awkward departure, Kiffin had a little fun with Saban this week, telling the “Dan Patrick Show” he didn’t think the “elderly” 68-year-old coach could cover him one-on-one. Saban said Kiffin was probably right.
“I guess what I would ask is, when he’s my age, what’s he going to do?” Saban told reporters. “I don’t know, it’s a little bit of a disadvantage to be my age and have had a hip replacement, but I still pride myself on my ability to cover. I just don’t think I can cover him.”
On the field, Alabama-Ole Miss has a chance to be a fun matchup between two high-scoring teams, with an interesting side story. It is hardly the marquee event on a schedule that includes four game matching ranked teams — two in the SEC and two in the ACC.
Plus, a Red River Showdown heavy on desperation.
Heisman watch
Miami quarterback D’Eriq King is the pick here as the Hurricanes try to prove themselves worthy ACC contenders against the league’s five-time champion, Clemson.
King has completed 67 percent of his passes and accounted for seven touchdowns without an interception in an offense that can highlight his arm or his legs.
If the senior King can lead Miami to an upset against the No. 1 team in the country — and against Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the presumptive Heisman favorite — it could vault him to the top of the leaderboards.
Numbers to know
0-3 — Oklahoma has lost two in a row and goes into its game against Texas trying to avoid starting 0-3 in the Big 12 for the first time since 1998. The Longhorns also lost last week, making this the first Red River Showdown with both teams coming off a loss since 2014.
29.25 — Yards per reception for Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn. Yes, running back. The 5-foot-5, 168-pound freshman has eight catches for 234 yards. The Wildcats play at TCU.
41-9 — Average score in Georgia’s three-game winning streak against Tennessee. The No. 14 Vols, riding an eight-game winning streak, face the No. 3 Bulldogs.
371.4 — No. 15 BYU’s yardage differential through three games, best in the nation by far. BYU hosts UTSA on Saturday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!