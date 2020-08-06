You are the owner of this article.
TV listings for Friday Aug. 7, 2020
TV listings for Friday Aug. 7, 2020

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

2:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, Richmond at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

9:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, practice, at Silverstone, United Kingdom

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, Henry Ford Health System 200, at Brooklyn, Mich. (pre-race show at 5:30 p.m.)

5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Formula One, 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, practice, at Silverstone, United Kingdom

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4:30 p.m.: ESPNU, “1186 to Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball”

5:30 p.m.: ESPNU, 2015 College World Series Finals, Game 3, Virginia-Vanderbilt

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 Virginia Tech-Virginia game

Midnight: ACC Network, 2019 Virginia-Pittsburgh game

3 a.m. (Saturday): ACC Network, 2019 Florida State-Virginia game

GOLF

8 a.m.: Golf Channel, “Morning Drive”

10 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming): PGA Championship, second round, at San Francisco

10 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, English Championship, second round, at Hertfordshire, England

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, U.S. Women’s Amateur, at Rockville, Md.

4 p.m.: ESPN, PGA Championship, second round, at San Francisco

4 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic, second round, at Sylvania, Ohio

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Portland Open, second round, at North Plains, Ore.

10 p.m.: Golf Channel, “Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship”

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

4:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, KT at Hanwha

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: MASN, MASN2, Baltimore at Washington

6:30 p.m.: MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, L.A. Angels at Texas

9:30 p.m.: MLB Network, San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers

MISCELLANEOUS

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, “Coaches’ Roundtable” with Ron Rivera, Scott Brooks, Todd Reirden and Mike Thibault (new)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5:30 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC preview

10 p.m.: Paramount, Bellator 243, at Uncasville, Conn.

NBA

4 p.m.: NBA TV, Seeding Games, Oklahoma City vs. Memphis, at Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m.: TNT, Seeding Games, Orlando vs. Philadelphia, at Orlando, Fla.

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Seeding Games, Washington vs. New Orleans, at Orlando, Fa.

9 p.m.: TNT, Seeding Games, Boston vs. Toronto, at Orlando, Fla.

NHL

Noon: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Game 4, N.Y. Islanders vs. Florida, at Toronto

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NHL Network, Western Conference Qualifying Round, Game 4, Nashville vs. Arizona, at Edmonton (NHL Network airing entire game)

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Game 4, Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, at Toronto

6:45 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference Qualifying Round, Game 4, Edmonton vs. Chicago, at Edmonton

8 p.m.: NHL Network, Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Game 4, Toronto vs. Columbus, at Toronto

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Game 4, Toronto vs. Columbus, at Toronto (joined in progress)

10:45 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference Qualifying Round, Game 4, Vancouver vs. Minnesota, at Edmonton

RUGBY

3 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Super Rugby, Hamilton at Wellington

5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, Canberra at Penrith

SOCCER

2:40 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, round of 16, Leg 2, Real Madrid at Manchester City

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, round of 16, Leg 2, Olympique Lyonnais at Juventus (same-day tape)

TENNIS

10 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Palermo Ladies Open, quarterfinals

WNBA

7 p.m.: ESPN2, New York vs. Washington, at Bradenton, Fla.

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas, at Bradenton, Fla.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

