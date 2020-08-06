TV listings for Friday Aug. 7, 2020

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, Richmond at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
9:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, practice, at Silverstone, United Kingdom
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, Henry Ford Health System 200, at Brooklyn, Mich. (pre-race show at 5:30 p.m.)
5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Formula One, 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, practice, at Silverstone, United Kingdom
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4:30 p.m.: ESPNU, “1186 to Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball”
5:30 p.m.: ESPNU, 2015 College World Series Finals, Game 3, Virginia-Vanderbilt
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 Virginia Tech-Virginia game
Midnight: ACC Network, 2019 Virginia-Pittsburgh game
3 a.m. (Saturday): ACC Network, 2019 Florida State-Virginia game
GOLF
8 a.m.: Golf Channel, “Morning Drive”
10 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming): PGA Championship, second round, at San Francisco
10 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, English Championship, second round, at Hertfordshire, England
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, U.S. Women’s Amateur, at Rockville, Md.
4 p.m.: ESPN, PGA Championship, second round, at San Francisco
4 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic, second round, at Sylvania, Ohio
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Portland Open, second round, at North Plains, Ore.
10 p.m.: Golf Channel, “Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship”
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
4:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, KT at Hanwha
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: MASN, MASN2, Baltimore at Washington
6:30 p.m.: MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, L.A. Angels at Texas
9:30 p.m.: MLB Network, San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers
MISCELLANEOUS
6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, “Coaches’ Roundtable” with Ron Rivera, Scott Brooks, Todd Reirden and Mike Thibault (new)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5:30 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC preview
10 p.m.: Paramount, Bellator 243, at Uncasville, Conn.
NBA
4 p.m.: NBA TV, Seeding Games, Oklahoma City vs. Memphis, at Orlando, Fla.
6:30 p.m.: TNT, Seeding Games, Orlando vs. Philadelphia, at Orlando, Fla.
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Seeding Games, Washington vs. New Orleans, at Orlando, Fa.
9 p.m.: TNT, Seeding Games, Boston vs. Toronto, at Orlando, Fla.
NHL
Noon: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Game 4, N.Y. Islanders vs. Florida, at Toronto
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NHL Network, Western Conference Qualifying Round, Game 4, Nashville vs. Arizona, at Edmonton (NHL Network airing entire game)
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Game 4, Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, at Toronto
6:45 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference Qualifying Round, Game 4, Edmonton vs. Chicago, at Edmonton
8 p.m.: NHL Network, Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Game 4, Toronto vs. Columbus, at Toronto
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Game 4, Toronto vs. Columbus, at Toronto (joined in progress)
10:45 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference Qualifying Round, Game 4, Vancouver vs. Minnesota, at Edmonton
RUGBY
3 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Super Rugby, Hamilton at Wellington
5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, Canberra at Penrith
SOCCER
2:40 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, round of 16, Leg 2, Real Madrid at Manchester City
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, round of 16, Leg 2, Olympique Lyonnais at Juventus (same-day tape)
TENNIS
10 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Palermo Ladies Open, quarterfinals
WNBA
7 p.m.: ESPN2, New York vs. Washington, at Bradenton, Fla.
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas, at Bradenton, Fla.
