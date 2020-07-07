AUTO RACING
n 6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Dale Jr. Download” (new)
BASKETBALL
n 2 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, Red Scare vs. Big X, at Columbus, Ohio (live)
n 4 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, Carmen’s Crew vs. House of ‘Paign, at Columbus, Ohio (live)
CYCLING
n 9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2018 Tour de France, Stage 11
n 7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Tour de France, Stage 11
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2008 Paris-Roubaix
HORSE RACING
n 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
n 5:25 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN2, LG at Doosan (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
n 1:30 p.m.: MASN, Nationals clinch 2017 NL East title
n 7 p.m.: MASN, 2012 Baltimore-Boston game
MEN’S BASKETBALL
n 6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2010 Duke-Georgia Tech game
n 8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2007 Davidson-UNC game
n 10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2006 Notre Dame-Louisville game
NBA
n 7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League (live)
SOCCER
n 12:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Newcastle at Manchester City (live)
n 1:25 p.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, Cagliari at Fiorentina (live)
n 3:10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Brighton & Hove (live)
n 3:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, Sassuolo at Bologna (live)
n 7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup, Utah vs. OL Reign, at Herriman, Utah (same-day tape)
n 8 p.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, Orlando City vs. Inter Miami, at Orlando, Fla. (live)
TENNIS
n 8 a.m. and noon: Tennis Channel, GVC Eastern European Championship (live)
WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS
n 8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 1996 Olympics all-around final
