Upcoming community races look for alternative formats this fall

No matter the impositions that have accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic, it hasn't kept runners off their paths.
Among the events scheduled for the fall are the Thanksgiving day Drumstick Dash, the Salem Half Marathon in October and the Post 3 American Legion 5K on the weekend following Veterans Day.
The Drumstick Dash, one of the biggest one-day events in Roanoke, drew an estimated 10,000 people downtown last year (including volunteers) for an event that helps support the Roanoke Rescue Mission.
"The Dash is not canceled in a sense that we're still holding the event," said Kevin Berry, the Drumstick Dash director. "We had to make some considerations on what it's going to look like and the safety of the community."
An announcement of the updated format is planned for early next week.
"We've had a lot of people ask, 'Is it going to be virtual [or] is it going to be in person,'" Berry said. "We're still working on some of the specifics.
"What I can say is, there will be an option for people to run the Drumstick Dash on Thanksgiving Day. An in-person event seems like it would be tough for us to have. What I can say is, people will have an option to run on Thanksgiving Day and throughout the month of November."
Prior to Thanksgiving, the LewisGale Salem Half Marathon, 8K and Kids Fun Run is scheduled for Oct. 10.
"if you do not feel comfortable racing in person, we will be offering a virtual race as well," race officials indicated on their website.
Steve Fleming of American Legion Post 3 said their event, which benefits the post's baseball program, will have a 5K and a 1K for youngsters.
"The American Legion baseball program has been dead, and we're trying to crank it back up," said Fleming. "We're hoping that the parents of the [baseball] kids will want to run."
That run will take place Nov. 14 and there will not be a virtual run.
"Before the sponsors came aboard, they all knew that if this is not going to happen because of the virus, that it would push it to the first of the year," Fleming said.
"I've never done it. I'm an older male, but I don't see the value of a virtual run. That's me personally."
"All the vendors agree that they would rather push the date [forward] to have the run."
The American Legion event was originally scheduled for Sept. 12, before the date was changed.
"Our goals are first, youth baseball, and we're recruiting more minority kids to play youth baseball," Fleming said.
"We give scholarships to kids who want to further their education, we send kids to boys' and girls' states, and we work and help homeless vets."
