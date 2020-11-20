UVa adds to Texas opponents

As Abilene Christian's football team prepared to come across the country to face Virginia, its sports information office searched for a connection between the programs.

Close to the top of the Wildcats' weekly release, it is pointed out that Abilene (Texas) Christian faced Florida State three times when a famous actor, the late Burt Reynolds, played for the Seminoles during the 1950s.

The last of those meetings was in 1957, which was more than 30 years before Florida State joined the ACC in 1990.

With kickoff at 4 p.m. Saturday at Scott Stadium, UVa (3-4) will face the fourth different Texas-based opponent in its history. The last time was against Texas Tech in the 2008 Gator Bowl.

Aside from that, the Cavaliers have played three games against Texas and three times against TCU, including the 1994 Independence Bowl.

Abilene Christian (1-4) is affiliated with the Football Championship Subdivision. The Wildcats belonged to Division II from 1970-82.

The program is not as well known as some of its alumni, none more notable than Wilbert Montgomery, a running back who scored an NAIA-record 76 touchdowns. He scored 37 TDs as a freshman in 1973, when Abilene Christian won the NAIA national championship.