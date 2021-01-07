UVa Cavaliers finding a way

CHARLOTTESVILLE — If it seems that college basketball benches are overloaded with players, coaches, trainers and statisticians, that was not the case Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.
The UVa sideline almost seemed deserted, especially when head coach Tony Bennett wandered toward midcourt.
Bennett was without three full-time assistants, including associate head coach Jason Williford and fifth-year aides Brad Soderberg and Orlando Vandross.
The Cavaliers pulled away late for a 70-61 victory.
Three players were not in uniform, including guard Casey Morsell, who had started and played 27 minutes in UVa’s previous game, a 66-57 victory at Notre Dame.
No explanation was given for Morsell’s absence Wednesday night. Also missing were Kody Stattmann, who has played in three games all season, and walk-on Austin Katstra.
Virginia announced before the game that Stattmann has a non-COVID-19-related cardiac issue and will be sidelined indefinitely. Stattmann has logged a total of 33 minutes for the Cavaliers (6-2, 2-0 ACC).
No explanation was given for Morsell’s absence, but it was no secret that the coaches’ absence was tied to a COVID situation, as Williford confirmed on a Tuesday podcast.
Williford said that he would be contact tracing after a fellow staff member had tested positive for the coronavirus.
“There’s certainly bigger things than the game,” said Bennett, who turned to video coordinator Johnny Carpenter and director of basketball operations Ronnie Wideman for sideline assistance.
“I asked Ronnie something and he goes, ‘The last two hours were a blur … I don’t know.”
Bennett also pointed out that sophomore walk-on Chase Coleman, who has expressed interest in a coaching career, shared his insights with teammates during the game.
It was Virginia’s ninth straight victory in a rivalry that finds the Deacons with a 70-69 edge going back to 1911.
Wake jumped out to a 5-0 lead and led for a total of 22 minutes. The Deacons’ biggest lead, 26-14, followed a Davien Williamson jump shot with 8:47 left in the first half.
“I do not believe in moral victories,” said first-year Wake head coach Steve Forbes, whose Deacons entered the game as 14-point underdogs. “You have to play two halves to win a game, especially against a team like Virginia.
“We really played as well as we could play in the first half on both offense and defense.”
Wake led 39-34 at the half.
“Our defense stepped up; it’s pretty simple,” said fifth-year UVa senior Sam Hauser, who finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds, game highs in both categories.
All five Virginia starters scored in double figures, with freshman point guard Reece Beekman also getting credit for five steals in more than 36 minutes.
UVa essentially played two point guards, including junior Kihei Clark, who played the full 40 minutes. Bennett has been after Beekman to be more assertive.
“I said, sometimes when you play with Kihei, I think you feel like, ‘I’m with Kihei and I’m just supposed to, sort of, you know, occasionally do stuff,’ “ Bennett said. “I said, ‘We can’t afford that. You’ve [Beekman] got to be assertive.’
“I told him, ‘You can play poorly. That can happen.’ I think he’s quiet by nature but he does stuff. It’s uncanny how many times he’ll tip balls and do things. That was something I really liked, his assertiveness.”
NOTE: The ACC announced Thursday that the time of UVa’s Jan. 13 home game with Notre Dame has been moved up from 8:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., kicking off what will now be an ACC Network quadrupleheader. The change will enable ACC Network to air a rescheduled Pitt-Georgia Tech game at 8:30 p.m.
