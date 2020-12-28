UVa-Notre Dame men's basketball preview capsule

NOTES: Virginia has won 14 of the past 15 games between the teams and is 5-0 all-time in South Bend, Ind. … The teams were scheduled to meet in last year's ACC Tournament in Greensboro but the coronavirus caused the tournament to be called off within hours of the anticipated tip-off. … As opposed to the Cavaliers, who were routed Saturday by No. 1-ranked Gonzaga, 98-75, Notre Dame is coming off an 81-70 victory over Bellarmine on Dec. 23. … All of Notre Dame's starters have scoring averages in double figures, including Ryan, a transfer from Stanford. … Virginia's only double-figure scorers are Hauser and Huff, with Huff picking up four early fouls that limited him to 13 minutes against Gonzaga. Nevertheless, Huff led the team in rebounds (six) and blocked shots (three). He was 4-for-5 from the field and the rest of the team was 22-for-49.... UVa is tied for 149th in Division I in scoring offense (74.5 points per game) and Notre Dame is 152nd at 74.4.