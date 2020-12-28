 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UVa-Notre Dame men's basketball preview capsule
0 comments

UVa-Notre Dame men's basketball preview capsule

  • 0
VIrginia Logo

CDP

Men's Basketball

Wednesday

No. 23 Virginia at Notre Dame

6 p.m. at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

TV: ACC Network 

Records: Virginia (4-2), Notre Dame (3-4, 0-1 ACC)

LAST MEETING: The Cavaliers beat the Irish 50-49 in overtime in Charlottesville on Feb. 11, 2020.

VIRGINIA PROBABLE STARTERS: F Sam Hauser (12.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg), C Jay Huff (11.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 16 blocked shots), G Kihei Clark (9.2 ppg, 3.2 apg), G Tomas Woldetensae (5.7 ppg), G Reece Beekman (4.8 ppg).

NOTRE DAME PROBABLE STARTERS: G Prentiss Hubb (16.4 ppg), G Dane Goodwin (16.1 ppg), F Nate Laszewski (14.6 ppg), G Trey Wertz (12.7 ppg), G Cormac Ryan (10.3 ppg).

NOTES: Virginia has won 14 of the past 15 games between the teams and is 5-0 all-time in South Bend, Ind. … The teams were scheduled to meet in last year's ACC Tournament in Greensboro but the coronavirus caused the tournament to be called off within hours of the anticipated tip-off. … As opposed to the Cavaliers, who were routed Saturday by No. 1-ranked Gonzaga, 98-75, Notre Dame is coming off an 81-70 victory over Bellarmine on Dec. 23. … All of Notre Dame's starters have scoring averages in double figures, including Ryan, a transfer from Stanford. … Virginia's only double-figure scorers are Hauser and Huff, with Huff picking up four early fouls that limited him to 13 minutes against Gonzaga. Nevertheless, Huff led the team in rebounds (six) and blocked shots (three). He was 4-for-5 from the field and the rest of the team was 22-for-49.... UVa is tied for 149th in Division I in scoring offense (74.5 points per game) and Notre Dame is 152nd at 74.4.

— Doug Doughty

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Liberty, Coastal Carolina bring must-see matchup to Cure Bowl
Sport

Liberty, Coastal Carolina bring must-see matchup to Cure Bowl

Pick up a publication from this week or click onto your favorite sports-centric website within the past several days. There will more than likely be a ranking of how the bowl games stack up this season, with writers offering their thoughts on each matchup.

Sport

Teel: UVa helpless in 98-75 loss to No. 1 Gonzaga

Here’s how helpless Virginia was defensively against No. 1 Gonzaga on Saturday: With Bulldogs senior Corey Kispert shredding his team for a career-high 32 points and a school-record nine 3-pointers, UVA coach Tony Bennett assigned Kihei Clark to shadow Kispert.

VHSL reverses field on mask-wearing mandate
Sport

VHSL reverses field on mask-wearing mandate

Wearing masks while practicing and competing in Virginia High School League sports during the COVID-19 pandemic remains an option.

The VHSL on Monday rescinded a decision made last week that required its member schools to follow health recommendations which would have forced athletes in several sports including basketball to wear masks during practices and competition.

Sport

Montgomery County, Seminole District schools pause sports until January

Add the schools Montgomery County and the Seminole District to the list of those who will not hold athletic competitions until early January.

Montgomery County -- which includes Auburn, Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Eastern Montgomery high schools -- has opted to postpone all games until Jan. 3.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert