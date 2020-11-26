 Skip to main content
Virginia-San Francisco men's basketball preview capsule
Virginia-San Francisco men's basketball preview capsule

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Friday

No. 4 Virginia vs. San Francisco

11:30 a.m. at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut

TV: ESPN

Last meeting: The Cavaliers and Dons have never played. Virginia is coming off an 89-54 victory Wednesday over Towson.

Virginia probable starters: F Sam Hauser (19.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg), C Jay Huff (14.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg), G Kihei Clark (7.0 ppg, 3.0 apg), G Casey Morsell (5.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg), F Justin McKoy (2.0 ppg).

San Francisco probable starters: G Khalil Shabazz (18.0ppg), G Jamaree Bouyea (17.5 ppg), G Dmari Wilstead (9.0 ppg), F Taavi Jukataam (5.5 ppg), C Sama Kane (7.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg).

Notes: The Dons, best known nationally as the alma mater of basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell and, later, Bill Cartwright, have never played Virginia. … San Francisco won back-to-back national championships with Russell in 1955-56. … San Francisco lost its opening game of the season, 76-68, after squandering a 30-24 halftime lead to UMass-Lowell at Mohegan Sun. … The Dons defeated Towson 79-68 on Thursday. … San Francisco is coming off a 22-12 season under first-year coach Todd Golden, a former assistant under Bruce Pearl at Auburn. … Predecessor Kyle Smith, now at Washington State, was 63-40 from 2016-19. … Virginia used 17 players in its first game, none for more than 26 minutes, in a season-opening 89-54 victory over Towson. Trey Murphy III, a transfer from Rice, had 21 points in 17 minutes in his debut.

Contact Doug Doughty at doug.doughty@roanoke.com or 981-3129. Follow him on Twitter: @DoughtySports.

Doug Doughty is in his 44th year at the Roanoke Times, having produced an estimated 10,000 by-lines, a majority of them on University of Virginia athletics.

