Virginia-San Francisco men's basketball preview capsule

Notes: The Dons, best known nationally as the alma mater of basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell and, later, Bill Cartwright, have never played Virginia. … San Francisco won back-to-back national championships with Russell in 1955-56. … San Francisco lost its opening game of the season, 76-68, after squandering a 30-24 halftime lead to UMass-Lowell at Mohegan Sun. … The Dons defeated Towson 79-68 on Thursday. … San Francisco is coming off a 22-12 season under first-year coach Todd Golden, a former assistant under Bruce Pearl at Auburn. … Predecessor Kyle Smith, now at Washington State, was 63-40 from 2016-19. … Virginia used 17 players in its first game, none for more than 26 minutes, in a season-opening 89-54 victory over Towson. Trey Murphy III, a transfer from Rice, had 21 points in 17 minutes in his debut.