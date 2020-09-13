Virginia Tech: ACC's medical officers have final say in game postponements

BLACKSBURG — The ACC’s final COVID-19 postponement guidelines gives each member school’s chief medical officer wide latitude in the decision-making process.

Virginia Tech provided a copy of the finalized guidelines to the media on Saturday — the two-page document is dated Sept. 9, 2020 — after postponing its game against Virginia.

Tech athletic director Whit Babcock said the team failed to meet a “number” of the criteria outlined in the guidelines over the weekend, but the only specific threshold listed for football is whether a team has at least seven scholarship offensive linemen available.

The responsibility for postponing a game falls to each team doctor, who is left to decide if the team has an “adequate number of players from its original full roster” available. According to Babcock, Tech chief medical officer Mark Rogers told administrators it wasn’t safe to play after a significant number of backlogged positive cases came back on Thursday.

A source with knowledge of the situation told The Roanoke Times earlier this month that league coaches were pushing for a more detailed list of thresholds for the guidelines and additional transparency in the process.

The Big 12 issued postponement guidelines with thresholds that outlined the minimum number of overall players (53), offensive linemen (7), interior defensive linemen (4) and quarterbacks (1).

There are additional game discontinuation considerations for all sports that the ACC Medical Advisory Group came up with related to testing concerns, contact tracing and community spread. According to the Virginia Department of Health, the number of coronavirus cases in Blacksburg continues to rise, but Babcock didn’t reference any of those issues over the weekend.