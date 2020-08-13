Virginia Tech AD Whit Babcock: Hokies' fall teams remain on path to play this fall

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors’ executive committee used its scheduled meeting on changes to the university’s Title IX policies to get an update on fall sports.

The committee added a brief presentation from athletic director Whit Babcock to Thursday’s agenda in the wake of the ACC’s decision to move ahead with a fall season despite the Big Ten and Pac 12 cancelling all fall sports.

“I ultimately do not know what September will bring,” Babcock said. “But as of today, and since we’ve had our young people back since early July, we’re pleased with the progress. And every day, it is inching forward until we can’t. Hopefully, we can, but we’re very cautious about it and feel like we’re in a good position.”

Babcock didn’t reveal any testing data to the board — student-athletes started returning to campus in early June and the university has yet to disclose how many COVID-19 cases there have been — but said the safety protocols in place have been “successful.”

According to Babcock, seven of the university’s 22 varsity programs are participating in full practice and eight others are going through workouts. He estimated that only four or five student-athletes out of 573 have opted out of the season.

“It will be interesting and a little anxious to see as we move forward if we can maintain our successful protocols as the general students come back,” Babcock said. “… That will put a new strain on us just as it will for the campus.”

Tech remains committed to the ACC’s return to play model, but that hasn’t eliminated the uncertainty about the fall given that Babcock freely admits “things are changing daily.”