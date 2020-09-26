Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton’s debut put on hold

BLACKSBURG — Justin Hamilton’s debut as Virginia Tech’s defensive coordinator will have to wait a little longer.
Hamilton, who also coaches the team’s safeties, wasn’t on the sidelines Saturday night when the team opened the season against N.C. State. He wasn’t cleared to participate, according to a team’s spokesperson.
The team was forced to cancel last week’s game against Virginia after a significant number of players were sidelined from positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.
Tech also was without linebackers coach Tracy Claeys, defensive quality control coach Jack Tyler and defensive grad assistant Zach Sparber.
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said he had an emergency plan in place for just this scenario earlier this week. The team announced first-year cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith would call the plays on Saturday. The Hokies didn’t announce who was coaching the linebackers or safeties.
“We’re all in the testing group together,” Fuente said earlier in the week. “I have a full chart of backup coaches, and then backups to the backups to the backup coaches. Some guys have to wear a couple different hats, but organizationally, if we find ourselves in that situation, we’ll be fine.”
Hamilton, who played for coach Frank Beamer from 2002-05, returned to Blacksburg in 2018 as the program’s director of player development for the defense. Fuente pegged Hamilton as a “rising star” in the coaching profession when he promoted him to replace Ty Nix to coach the team’s safeties.
He earned another promotion less than a year later to replace longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster.
“Justin has earned this opportunity to lead our defense and our football team,” Fuente said at the time. “Everyone in our program has a great deal of respect for him and his abilities. Coach Foster has reiterated to me on several occasions that Justin is ready for this next step in his coaching career.”
“I feel the same way and am convinced he’s exactly the right fit for this role at Virginia Tech. Coach Hamilton is a talented coach and recruiter with a deep passion for both the game and Virginia Tech. He possesses a great knack for connecting with our players. His voice carries tremendous weight on the field and in the locker room because he’s worn that helmet and experienced many of the same things the young men in our program are going through.”
Smith spent the 2019 season as JMU’s safeties coach and pro scout liaison. The 29-year-old assistant’s previous stops included two seasons coaching defensive backs at Elon (2017-18) and two years as a graduate assistant at Penn State (2015-16) under James Franklin.
He replaced former Tech defensive backs coach Brian Mitchell, who was hired by N.C. State in the offseason.
Long list sidelined
Tech announced that 23 players were unavailable to play Saturday against N.C. State.
Some are injury related while others are for undisclosed reasons. A Tech spokesperson didn’t discuss any details for individual players. The list included starting quarterback Hendon Hooker and starting defensive back Jermaine Waller.
Former Oregon transfer Braxton Burmeister got the start at quarterback for Virginia Tech, while the Hokies started Armani Chatman and Brion Murray at cornerback.
Other players who were unavailable included wide receivers Darryle Simmons, Dallan Wright and Elijah Bowick; running backs Terius Wheatley, Keshawn King and Jalen Hampton; and offensive linemen Silas Dzansi and T.J. Jackson.
Dzansi was listed as the team’s back up at right guard on the depth chart released last week and Simmons was on the two-deep at receiver. King was listed alongside Raheem Blackshear and Jalen Holston as the team’s backup running back.
On the defensive side, DBs Tyree Rodgers and Ny’Quee Hawkins along with defensive lineman Derrell Bailey won’t play.
Rodgers was listed on the two-deep as Tech’s backup free safety.
Starting long snapper Oscar Shadley also wasn’t available.
