Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton’s debut put on hold

He earned another promotion less than a year later to replace longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster.

“Justin has earned this opportunity to lead our defense and our football team,” Fuente said at the time. “Everyone in our program has a great deal of respect for him and his abilities. Coach Foster has reiterated to me on several occasions that Justin is ready for this next step in his coaching career.”

“I feel the same way and am convinced he’s exactly the right fit for this role at Virginia Tech. Coach Hamilton is a talented coach and recruiter with a deep passion for both the game and Virginia Tech. He possesses a great knack for connecting with our players. His voice carries tremendous weight on the field and in the locker room because he’s worn that helmet and experienced many of the same things the young men in our program are going through.”

Smith spent the 2019 season as JMU’s safeties coach and pro scout liaison. The 29-year-old assistant’s previous stops included two seasons coaching defensive backs at Elon (2017-18) and two years as a graduate assistant at Penn State (2015-16) under James Franklin.

He replaced former Tech defensive backs coach Brian Mitchell, who was hired by N.C. State in the offseason.

