Virginia Tech football opens restructured fall camp running under shadow of uncertainty

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente put every aspect of the team’s practice plan under a microscope before opening fall camp on Friday.
The coaching staff’s top priority was creating a safe atmosphere to practice and mitigate any possible transmission of COVID-19 among players.
Tech’s athletic department put strict COVID-19 protocols in place while Fuente and his staff made wide-ranging changes to the team’s practice routine.
“I'm always trying to find a problem and bring it up to Mike (Goforth) to see if we are OK,” Fuente said on Friday. “That's a little different approach than you usually take. You usually know exactly what you are going to do, where you are going to be and how it's all going to work. It's been an added Rubik's Cube.”
One element of that was having his staff examine video of last year’s fall camp to track the amount of contact there was for each position in a two-hour practice. Fuente examined the data with chief medical officer Mark Rogers and Goforth, associate director of athletics for sports medicine, to decide where to make changes.
“I was personally shocked at how low those numbers actually were,” Fuente said. “I think everybody thinks, me included, that football’s just played in a big pile, and it wasn’t like that. The numbers were, I thought they’d be a lot higher than they were.”
Tech coaches also put a lot of time into implementing social distancing measures for every practice period, which required making changes to everything from the team’s stretching routine, to how players interacted (between plays and drills).
“We even have spacers, ya know, that we can slide in between them to keep the kids spaced out the best we can to try and mitigate that risk,” Fuente said.
But the era of new-look practices might be short lived.
Tech was back on the practice field on Sunday afternoon as reports from multiple national outlets painted a bleak picture for the fall.
The Mid-American Conference announced it was postponing all fall sports on Aug. 8 with ongoing concerns about player safety in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The MAC was the first conference in the FBS to make the decision.
According to reports from ESPN and Sports Illustrated, the Big Ten is on the verge of making a similar decision. The conference told member schools on Friday not to start full-contact practice in pads until further notice.
Tech players found a glimmer of hope in the start of fall camp and the ACC rolling out the conference’s 2020 schedule last week. After months of uncertainty, the quick reversal would be a blow to the team’s psyche.
“These kids and coaches both become creatures of habit and structure and to say that we haven’t had that would be an understatement,” Fuente said. “I sensed a little more energy and, I don’t know if relief is the right word, excitement, or a little more anxiety level that we actually knew a name on a schedule and not just a date. To me, that was the biggest thing.”
Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.
