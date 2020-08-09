Virginia Tech football’s next fundraising push will be for additional support staff

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football will shift its fundraising efforts away from facilities in the coming months with an eye on additional staff members.

Construction is nearing completion on a pair of projects — the new student-athlete performance center and renovated weight rooms for the football team — thanks to the state of Virginia’s decision to allow construction projects to continue through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tech athletic director Whit Babcock wants to focus on the football team’s “recruiting infrastructure” once those projects are up and running in October. He said a planned capital campaign for Cassell Coliseum that was supposed to launch in April has been pushed back for the time being.

“People can show [staffing] numbers in different ways, but we are a little behind Clemson and North Carolina, a few others, and we want to ramp up in that,” Babcock said.

Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente pushed for additional support staff in the year-end meeting the two had in January.

The athletic department received approval to add two staff members when the university instituted a hiring freeze in April. Tech alums Corey Fuller and Jeron Gouveia-Winslow filled those positions when they were announced as assistant directors of player personnel in July.

According to the job listings for the positions that were posted in June, their responsibilities will include identifying potential prospects, overseeing student workers and coordinating recruiting visits throughout the year.