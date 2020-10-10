Virginia Tech helpless to stop North Carolina in first loss of the 2020 season

CHAPEL HILL — Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton made his long awaited in-person debut in his new role on Saturday against North Carolina.
It’s not a game he will be eager to revisit.
Tech’s defense was simply overwhelmed in a 56-45 loss whether it was quarterback Sam Howell throwing the ball around the field or UNC’s dynamic backfield of Michael Carter and Javonte Williams going wherever they wanted when they had the ball.
The Tar Heels made a series of self-inflicted errors — they were penalized 10 times for 87 yards and dropped a handful of easy would-be catches, but those did little to slow them down.
When North Carolina had a touchdown wiped off the board midway through the fourth quarter with an offensive pass interference call on Dyami Brown, Carter went untouched down the sideline on the next play for a 62-yard touchdown.
Carter had 214 yards (12.6 yards per carry) and Williams had 169 yards (8.5 per carry). Tech had given up 12 carries of 10-yards or more combined the first two weeks of the season; Carter and Williams had 13 on Saturday with four of those going for 20-yards or more.
North Carolina put up 656 total yards, the second most Tech has given up all-time.
“If you can’t fit the run game, you are at their mercy,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “They could do whatever they want. We weren’t able to get it down, obviously, down several people it ended up pretty rough.”
Virginia Tech’s offense came roaring back to life with Hendon Hooker back at the helm. Hooker made a cameo in the first half — his first appearance of the season — for a drive that went three-and-out, but was under center for the entire second half and made a game of it.
The Hokies scored points on all four of their possessions in the quarter with Hooker making a series of plays to keep the offense on track. He hit James Mitchell for a 57-yard gain to set up a score and threw a 33-yard touchdown to Tayvion Robinson. The touchdown to Robinson cut UNC’s lead to 42-37 with 15 seconds left in the third.
“I’m just hurt for our players,” Fuente said. “They tried and battled through really such adverse conditions the last three weeks, and showed tremendous resiliency and toughness that was especially on display tonight. The last thing I am is upset at our guys. I’m really proud of how they continued to battle and try to find a way.”
Tech would have ended up with touchdowns on all four third quarter drives if an illegal shift penalty hadn’t wiped off a touchdown off the board.
The Hokies settled for a 55-yard field goal from Brian Johnson on the drive. It was a career long for Johnson, who has made 17 straight field goal attempts. He also came through with a successful onside kick attempt (that he recovered himself) in the quarter.
Running back Khalil Herbert made his presence felt in the quarter as well with a 52-yard touchdown run. Herbert converted the third and eight by weaving his way through the secondary to go over 100-yards for the third straight game.
The Hokies held onto the ball for nearly 11 minutes in the third quarter, but still couldn’t overcome the 21 points they spotted UNC in the first quarter.
North Carolina went straight down the field on their first three possessions to take a 21-0 lead while averaging 9.7 yards per play.
Howell was near perfect in the quarter going 10 of 12 for 123 yards with a 37-yard touchdown pass to Brown. Brown, who beat Tech cornerback Armani Chatman down the field, was able to get one foot down at the back of the end zone for the score.
Williams ran for two scores in the quarter.
Tech’s defense forced a pair of three-and-outs in the second quarter — Dorian Strong broke up a third down pass to force UNC’s first punt of the game and Amare Barno came up with a third down sack — but the Tar Heels weren’t done.
Howell connected again with Brown right before the end of the first half on a 43-yard throw to push North Carolina’s lead back up to 21 points.
Tech’s already short-handed secondary suffered a blow in the first quarter when nickel Chamarri Conner was ejected for targeting. The Hokies’ starting safeties Divine Deablo and Keonta Jenkins were among the 15 players that didn’t travel to the game. Nadir Thompson, who started last week at cornerback, came in for Conner.
The Hokies had 15 players that didn’t travel with the team this week.
“The worst thing a coach can do is get up here and give a bunch of excuses, it’s still our job to find a way to get the job done,” Fuente said of the absences. “There comes a point in time where you don’t feel like you are giving the guys a chance. There’s nobody left.”
North Carolina’s 372 yards in the first half was the second most allowed in a half going back to 1987 (Tech gave up 425 yards to Pittsburgh in 2018) and the 35 points allowed tied for the most allowed.
Things weren’t as dire for Tech’s offense in the first half, but it wasn’t exactly smooth sailing either.
Wide receiver Tre Turner got the Hokies across midfield for the first time when he turned a short screen into a 36-yard gain. He caught the ball backpedaling towards Tech’s sideline and broke two tackles when he spun around to get down to UNC’s 17-yard line.
Mitchell capped off the 11-play, 75-yard drive with a touchdown run from the 1-yard line to make it 21-7 with 14:13 left in the second quarter.
Virginia Tech made it a one-possession game when Herbert scored on a 8-yard touchdown run. Herbert bounced to the outside on the score and waited for his blockers to get in position before tiptoeing down the sideline.
Mitchell helped spring Herbert with an impressive block on defensive back Ladaeson Hollins. Herbert had three carries for 26-yards on the drive.
