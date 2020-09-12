Virginia Tech postpones game against Virginia, puts football practice on pause

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock knew the Tech football team’s Sept. 19 season opener was in trouble when he received the football program’s latest round of COVID-19 testing data.

The university processed a substantial number of backlogged cases Thursday. Babcock learned the results Thursday night, and they weren’t encouraging.

By Friday morning, Tech chief medical officer Mark Rogers informed Babcock that Tech shouldn’t proceed with playing Virginia next Saturday at Lane Stadium. Tech informed UVa and the ACC that day.

The decision was publicly announced Saturday morning after Babcock and Tech coach Justin Fuente met with the football team. Babcock said they told the players that “we would not be able to play safely against UVa.” The Hokies also put football activities on hold for four days.

“I guess in a way, I know the virus has always been here, but the virus in full force has gotten to Southwest Virginia and the timing is pretty poor for football,” Babcock said in a video news conference Saturday morning.

Babcock said a “significant” number of players were ruled out because of positive tests or quarantining. He said Tech did not meet the ACC’s minimum standards for holding a game.

No makeup date was announced for the game against the rival Cavaliers. The game would have been televised nationally the night of Sept. 19 by ABC.

The postponement might also have cost Tech the chance to host ESPN’s “College GameDay” the morning of Sept. 19.