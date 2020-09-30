Virginia Tech receiver Tayvion Robinson ready to make most of new role on the outside

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech receiver Tayvion Robinson showed plenty of promise last season as a true freshman playing in the slot.

He kicked off his sophomore year moving over a few steps to outside receiver in Saturday night’s win over North Carolina State, but his talent was still clearly on display. He caught four passes for 40 yards with a touchdown.

“They trusted me this year [on the outside], so just learning as I go,” Robinson said in a virtual news conference with reporters on Tuesday.

Robinson spent most of the team’s truncated offseason working at the position. He said he had to “buckle down” in fall camp and learn how to handle press coverage, something he didn’t see last year playing in the slot.

“It’s completely different from slot because 99% of times you’re getting press coverage compared to in the slot, you’re getting the off, nickel,” Robinson said.

He beat press coverage on the touchdown he scored. Robinson lined up against N.C. State cornerback Malik Dunlap and to get in position to make the play had to fight his way free in the end zone to make the catch.