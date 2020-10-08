Virginia Tech’s short-handed special teams units doing ‘admirable job’ in face of weekly upheaval

BLACKSBURG — One of the most challenging tasks for Virginia Tech’s coaching staff this season has been putting together the starting special teams units.

The Hokies have ruled out more than 20 players each week as the program continues to deal with COVID-19 related issues, which has impacted special teams more than any other area on the field.

“It’s pretty bad,” Fuente said after Tech’s 38-31 win over Duke. “It’s pretty bad.”

According to Fuente, the players filling in did an “admirable job” with no major breakdowns on the coverage units, but the process of figuring out who to play has been a challenging one.

“This is different than knowing a guy’s out all week,” Fuente said. “This is losing a guy at the last moment and trying to figure out who’s taking reps in fall camp and that person might have been out in fall camp, too. It’s just a lot to it.”

Tech relied heavily on walk-ons (John Ransom, William Kakavitsas, Keondré Banks, Tyler Matheny and Austin Rosa) and true freshmen (Dorian Strong, Robert Wooten and Lakeem Rudolph) with some veterans mixed in to cover kicks and punts.

Fuente said it can be tricky swapping guys from one side of the field to the other at the last minute.