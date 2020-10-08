Virginia Tech’s short-handed special teams units doing ‘admirable job’ in face of weekly upheaval

BLACKSBURG — One of the most challenging tasks for Virginia Tech’s coaching staff this season has been putting together the starting special teams units.
The Hokies have ruled out more than 20 players each week as the program continues to deal with COVID-19 related issues, which has impacted special teams more than any other area on the field.
“It’s pretty bad,” Fuente said after Tech’s 38-31 win over Duke. “It’s pretty bad.”
According to Fuente, the players filling in did an “admirable job” with no major breakdowns on the coverage units, but the process of figuring out who to play has been a challenging one.
“This is different than knowing a guy’s out all week,” Fuente said. “This is losing a guy at the last moment and trying to figure out who’s taking reps in fall camp and that person might have been out in fall camp, too. It’s just a lot to it.”
Tech relied heavily on walk-ons (John Ransom, William Kakavitsas, Keondré Banks, Tyler Matheny and Austin Rosa) and true freshmen (Dorian Strong, Robert Wooten and Lakeem Rudolph) with some veterans mixed in to cover kicks and punts.
Fuente said it can be tricky swapping guys from one side of the field to the other at the last minute.
“There’s only so much time during the week you can devote to special teams, and all of a sudden you’ve got guys that have repped all week that aren’t available, and your second and third team and guy that was on the right side is now on the left side,” Fuente said. “So, when you’re used to hearing a call and step right, now he hears the same call, but he’s supposed to step left, I mean, the kind of jigsaw puzzle and putting the puzzle together continues well up into Friday night now.”
Tech punted six times against Duke and the Blue Devils’ lone return went for no gain early in the first quarter. Running back Jalen Holston tackled Jalon Calhoun at his own 18-yard line. Calhoun was surrounded by four Hokies on the play when he fielded Oscar Bradburn’s punt on a hop.
Duke kick returner Jalen Stinson returned a pair of kicks in the third quarter and should have been tackled inside his own 20-yard line both times. He bounced off a tackle on a 27-yard yard return, but a couple minutes later was brought down at his own 15-yard line with Banks and backup running back Keshawn King getting down the field quickly and making the stop.
Fuente ran down the sidelines with words of encouragement for King and Banks as they made their way off the field.
The Hokies were ranked No. 25 in the country last season holding teams to 18.2 yards per return on kickoffs and 8.6 yards on punt returns. They are only allowing 16 yards per kick return through two games and 10.5 yards on punt returns.
Tech’s coverage units will be important this week against a North Carolina team that has dynamic receiver Dazz Newsome returning kicks and punts and running back Michael Carter also returning kicks. Newsome had a pair of 20-plus yard returns to midfield against the Hokies in 2018.
