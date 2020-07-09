Virginia Tech's game against Penn State won't be played in 2020

The Big Ten announced on Thursday that if fall sports are played this year members schools will move to a conference-only football schedule.

Virginia Tech was set to host Penn State on Sept. 12 at Lane Stadium as part of a home-and-home series — a first between the programs. The Hokies have a return game scheduled at State College in 2025.

“We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, and others associated with our sports programs and campuses remain our number one priority,” the conference’s statement said.

“To that end, the Big Ten Conference announced today that if the Conference is able to participate in fall sports (men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball) based on medical advice, it will move to conference-only schedules in those sports.”

Tech and Penn State agreed to the series back in 2013 with the games originally scheduled for 2022 (Blacksburg) and 2023 (State College). The games were rescheduled for their current dates a year later. The home team was set to pay the visitors a game guarantee of $500,000.

Tech anticipates the schools making an effort to reschedule the game, but that won’t be easy.

The Hokies’ nonconference schedule is set through 2030, and many other marquee games have been announced through the 2037 season. They have future home-and-home series scheduled against Rutgers, BYU, Maryland, Wisconsin, Ole Miss, Alabama, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.