vt gameday 101020

n Virginia Tech started Nadir Thompson, Dorian Strong and Tyler Matheny in the secondary against Duke. The three had about 10 snaps of experience combined on defense going into the game. They performed well, but the Hokies didn’t face a quarterback as talented (or accurate) as Sam Howell. Howell, who put up 348 yards and five touchdowns last year against Tech, has a 61.8% career completion percentage and would love to see such an inexperienced secondary when he steps under center on Saturday. Tech might not be at full strength in the secondary, but one or two starters returning to the lineup could make a big difference. — Breakdowns by Mike Niziolek

