Wake Foresr revisits history

The Tech-Wake game was the Deacons' 1983 season opener. Six weeks later, visiting UVa fell to the Deacs 38-34 in what Groh remembers as the "Big Chill" game.

"The day before the game, it was a really nasty, rainy day," Groh said. "It was too nasty to have our usual Friday workout. I'm in my office, watching film and I see where, if we run a particular pattern, we'd have a chance to get a guy free down the middle.

"Those were the days when teams went to the movies Friday night. There weren't many choices so the movie we went to see was 'The Big Chill.' After the movie, I got together with the quarterbacks and receivers and discussed the appropriateness of putting the play in.

"They said, 'Coach, what are we going to call this?' I said, 'I don't know. 'Why don't we call it the Big Chill?' "

Virginia lost despite rushing for 389 yards and outgaining the Deacs 595-367 in total offense.

(Bullet) Groh, who resides in Hingham, Mass., said he expected to serve as a television analyst this year for as many as 15 college or pro football games but has been restricted so far by the coronavirus. His son, former UVa quarterback Mike Groh, coaches wide receivers for the Indianapolis Colts.

