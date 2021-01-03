Community: Dale's Place Food Pantry to change distribution time

Dale’s Place Food Pantry directors have decided to change the day and hour of the pantry’s weekly distributions. To better utilize volunteer time and distribution of available food items, food distributions will be held every Tuesday from 11 a.m. until noon by appointment.

Persons requesting assistance should call Joyce Kelley at 268-2916 or email oldvet43@comcast.net to schedule an appointment. Appointed clients will receive reminder telephone calls a day before their appointment. Currently, this is a drive-thru distribution and clients are asked to wear a mask, stay in their vehicle, and assure the trunk of their vehicle is available to load their food items.

Dale’s Place is located in the old firehouse in Elliston, behind the EastMont Thrift Store, and just across the street from the Elliston post office.

For more information, interested persons may call Mrs. Kelley at the above telephone number.

Submitted by Joyce Kelley

