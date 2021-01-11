Cutler: Roanoke Mountain campground needs repairs

I don’t know if it was New Year’s resolutions to get outdoors and get fit kicking in or simply a beautiful, warm winter Saturday, but “everybody and his brother” was out hiking, biking, walking his or her dog, or picnicking on Mill Mountain and Roanoke Mountain on January 2. We thought we’d walk the loop around the Blue Ridge Parkway’s Roanoke Mountain Campground to spot a bird or two. What caught my eye was the deteriorated state of that campground, no longer open as a campground and only useable as a picnic ground if you “pack in and pack out.”

A lot of attention is being given — and rightly so — to the maintenance of our great regional greenway system and the nearby Appalachian Trail. But some attention also should be focused on the Roanoke Mountain Campground, administered by the Blue Ridge Parkway and just a hop, skip and a jump beyond Mill Mountain Park’s zoo and nature center on the extension of the Fishburn Parkway. The picnic tables, fireplaces and other infrastructure there are deteriorating and need some “TLC.”