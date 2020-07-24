New River Trail offers multiple recreational aspects

I'm ridin' on that New River train,
Ridin' on that New River train;
Same ol' train that brought me here,
Is soon gonna carry me away.
— Traditional
Legend has it that a Southwest Virginia railroad line inspired the lyrics to the early 20th-century string band song, “New River Train.”
If you're on that track these days, though, you’re more likely walking, running, biking or floating. Workers dug it up and by 1997 had replaced it with a state park, the New River Trail — 57 miles of crushed stone, much under tree shade and lying on generally level ground in four counties between Fries and Pulaski.
In an outdoorsy bonus: 39 miles of it lie astride the New River, the ancient waterway from which the extinct railway took its name.
Fries
A mill worker from Fries, Henry Whittier, is the first person known to have recorded “New River Train,” so it seems fun to start in that town.
Fries (pronounced "freeze"), with a population of fewer than 500, prides itself on its old-time music heritage and is a stop on The Crooked Road, Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail. It has an annual fiddlers convention — canceled this year due to COVID-19 — and a music theater is connected to the town hall.
For day-to-day enjoyment, though, it’s hard to beat the river that flows right past it. Francis Henry Fries, a North Carolina textile man, built a cotton mill there and dammed up the river south of the railroad terminus. The dam remains, with water spilling over the top like a waterfall, producing a gorgeous, near-hypnotic mist within sight of the trailhead.
Last Friday, at least a dozen people, most grouped together in family units, played in the water and lounged on the grassy bank, as the nearly empty trail beckoned. The walk was easy, with dense tree shade mitigating stretches where the hot sun bore down.
The crushed gravel path, coursing over the occasional trestle, pulled away from the New for a bit, with stretches of farm land and private recreational yards lying in between.
In the distance, one could hear the loud conversations from multiple kayaks and inner tubes making their way north — the New itself is among the planet’s oldest rivers, according to many geography texts, though estimates range from a few million to a few hundred million years. It starts in North Carolina and ends in West Virginia.
Despite the day’s beauty, few were on the trail. One woman with a determined look on her face ran toward Fries as this writer walked north. Three bicyclists whizzed by on the return walk. A few minutes later, they were packing their bicycles, talking about their 16-mile ride up the trail.
Erin Fletcher, 41, recently moved to Marion from Asheville, North Carolina, to study for a physician's assistant degree at Emory & Henry College’s campus there. Fletcher and her partner, 39-year-old Forrest Samuels, of Asheville, and Fletcher’s classmate, Courtney Hindsley, 33, of Marion, were on their first trip to Fries and the trail.
Fletcher had purchased a pass for Hungry Mother State Park and was curious to use it on the New River Trail. With Samuels visiting, the three packed their bikes and headed for Fries.
They rode to Fries Junction’s bridge, which stretches for more than 1,000 feet, then headed south to Galax, on a spur that includes a tunnel.
“It was amazing,” Fletcher said. “I would definitely come back."
Hindsley added: “It was beautiful.”
Foster Falls
True, it’s the trail that ties the park together, but other outdoor opportunities abound. Foster Falls, the trail’s headquarters and located about midway between Fries and Pulaski, offers much of it in one spot.
Camp there. Hike there. Rent a kayak or a bike (or bring your own). Rent a horse; the park has a livery and lots of grazing areas, if you simply want to watch horses up close.
If you’re into history, the Foster Falls Historic District features such late 19th-century structures as the railroad passenger station, a Victorian-style hotel-turned-orphanage (soon to be renovated as a hotel again) and an iron furnace’s remains.
Or just sit and soak in the place’s beauty. As dusk crept up on a recent Saturday evening, the New River pushed its way through the rocks, while damselflies and dragonflies crowded the surface of stiller water by the bank. What a spot to empty the mind and let nature hit.
