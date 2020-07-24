New River Valley Trail offers multiple recreational aspects

I'm ridin' on that New River train,

Ridin' on that New River train;

Same ol' train that brought me here,

Is soon gonna carry me away.

— Traditional

Legend has it that a Southwest Virginia railroad line inspired the lyrics to the early 20th-century string band song, “New River Train.”

If you're on that track these days, though, you’re more likely walking, running, biking or floating. Workers dug it up and by 1997 had replaced it with a state park, the New River Trail — 57 miles of crushed stone, much under tree shade and lying on generally level ground in four counties between Fries and Pulaski.

In an outdoorsy bonus: 39 miles of it lie astride the New River, the ancient waterway from which the extinct railway took its name.

Fries

A mill worker from Fries, Henry Whittier, is the first person known to have recorded “New River Train,” so it seems fun to start in that town.

Fries (pronounced "freeze"), with a population of fewer than 500, prides itself on its old-time music heritage and is a stop on The Crooked Road, Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail. It has an annual fiddlers convention — canceled this year due to COVID-19 — and a music theater is connected to the town hall.

For day-to-day enjoyment, though, it’s hard to beat the river that flows right past it. Francis Henry Fries, a North Carolina textile man, built a cotton mill there and dammed up the river south of the railroad terminus. The dam remains, with water spilling over the top like a waterfall, producing a gorgeous, near-hypnotic mist within sight of the trailhead.