 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two die, one injured, following crash in Carroll County
0 comments

Two die, one injured, following crash in Carroll County

Two teenage passengers died early Sunday morning following a single vehicle crash on the 3100 block of Sylvatus Highway in Carroll County, according to the Virginia State Police.

The 16-year-old male driver of the car, a 1980 Chevrolet Silverado, was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries, state police said Monday morning. The agency, however, said the driver, of Fries, was wearing a seatbelt.

State police said the Silverado was southbound on the highway — also known as Route 100 — when it struck a deer. The car then ran off the left side of the road, struck a fence, overturned and hit a utility pole. The crash occurred at 1:15 a.m.

A total of three passengers were in the vehicle. The deceased were a 16-year-old female from Hillsville and a 17-year-old male from Galax who was ejected from the car. State police said neither passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

The third passenger, a 15-year-old female, sustained minor injuries and was released to her parents’ custody, state police said. She was wearing a seatbelt, the agency said.

State police’s Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing investigation of the incident. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, state police said.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert