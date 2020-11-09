Two die, one injured, following crash in Carroll County

Two teenage passengers died early Sunday morning following a single vehicle crash on the 3100 block of Sylvatus Highway in Carroll County, according to the Virginia State Police.

The 16-year-old male driver of the car, a 1980 Chevrolet Silverado, was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries, state police said Monday morning. The agency, however, said the driver, of Fries, was wearing a seatbelt.

State police said the Silverado was southbound on the highway — also known as Route 100 — when it struck a deer. The car then ran off the left side of the road, struck a fence, overturned and hit a utility pole. The crash occurred at 1:15 a.m.

A total of three passengers were in the vehicle. The deceased were a 16-year-old female from Hillsville and a 17-year-old male from Galax who was ejected from the car. State police said neither passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

The third passenger, a 15-year-old female, sustained minor injuries and was released to her parents’ custody, state police said. She was wearing a seatbelt, the agency said.

State police’s Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing investigation of the incident. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, state police said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.