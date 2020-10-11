Van with dozens of dogs crashes on I-81 Sunday

A van carrying 80 dogs overturned early Sunday morning on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County.
The crash occurred in a northbound lane just after 1 a.m. near exit 137, Virginia State Police Sgt. Rick Garletts wrote in an email. An unknown number of the animals were injured and others escaped.
Virginia Tech veterinary hospital staff provided advice in how to deal with the situation, according to university spokesman Mark Owczarski.
Roanoke County Animal Control helped house the dogs, Garletts wrote.
Roanoke County officials could not be reached for comment.
It was unclear Sunday evening who owns the van or the dogs or where the vehicle was headed, Garletts wrote.
