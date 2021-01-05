Community: CFNRV scholarship applications close Feb. 1

The Community Foundation of the New River Valley is continuing to receive scholarship applications, but not for much longer. The deadline is approaching, with applications due by 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 1.

High school students, college students and adults returning to college in the New River Valley can review more than 40 available scholarship opportunities and apply at https://cfnrv.org/scholarships/applicants-information/.

Recipients will be announced in April.

Established in 2002, the program aims to support the educational aspirations of students so that they can achieve their full potential, to nurture a skilled workforce in the region, and to cultivate future community leaders. It has grown steadily over the past 18 years, awarding more than $729,000 to 690 students from over 40 endowed scholarship funds.

Individuals, families and NRV businesses establish the funds, which the CFNRV invests for long-term growth. The CFNRV also manages the application process. Each scholarship fund has its own criteria, meeting the unique interests of the donor and ensuring that there is an opportunity for students of all kinds to earn a scholarship.