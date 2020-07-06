A renaming of a single building at the University of Oklahoma predated a 1997 Virginia Tech committee report. That report did not conclude an 1896 KKK reference in a yearbook was a prank; rather, the university president viewed it as such. A story Sunday contained inaccuracies.
