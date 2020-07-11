You are the owner of this article.
Hokies land verbal commitment from 2021 in-state linebacker
Virginia Tech landed a verbal commitment from three-star in-state linebacker Isi Etute on Saturday.

Etute revealed his final decision from a final three that featured Tech, West Virginia and N.C. State on Instagram live.

He had a dozen scholarship offers overall with other Power Five offers from Virginia, Wake Forest and Vanderbilt.

Tech offered the 6-foot-3, 205-pound linebacker last month. The Virginia Beach native and rising senior at Frank Cox High School is the fifth in-state commit for 2021.

The Hokies landed four-star athlete Tayvion Robinson in 2019 out of Cox High School. Robinson had a breakout year as a true freshman with 31 catches and 404 yards.

After adding Etute and three-star defensive back DJ Harvey earlier this month, Tech has 13 verbal commitments for a 2021 signing class that’s expected to include the max number of signees allowed (25).

Three-star linebacker Will Johnson, out of Maryland, is the Hokies’ only other commit at linebacker.

Tech has one senior at linebacker, Rayshard Ashby, and only two underclassmen going into the fall (redshirt sophomore Alan Tisdale and redshirt freshman Dean Ferguson). The Hokies didn’t add any linebackers in the 2020 class.

