Peers, family remember respected Washington and Lee scholar

While he ended up in a clearly different field than his father, Damien DeLaney said watching his father growing up — including the time he spent in what his son called “more physical jobs” — instilled in him the importance of education and hard work.

“I think part of what he wanted to impart to me was education is a path … to have economic stability and to be able to provide for your family, in addition to pure knowledge,” Damien DeLaney said. “I think a lot of that [pushed] my interest in the law, and I think my dad encouraged me to pursue whatever intellectual pursuits inspired me.”

After graduating from Washington and Lee, DeLaney taught American history for three years at the Asheville School in North Carolina before embarking on his graduate studies. He spent a few years at both Washington and Lee and the State University of New York at Geneseo before returning to the former in 1995 to become a full-time faculty member.

Among other roles, DeLaney was a former chairman of the Africana Studies Program at Washington and Lee.

Molly Michelmore, head of the history department at Washington and Lee, said she was always impressed with his strong interest in exploring other aspects of history, even if it necessarily wasn’t what he was originally trained in.