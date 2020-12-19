Virginia Tech, Radford University employees take top state awards

Professors at Virginia Tech and Radford University are among the recipients of Virginia’s top teaching excellence award.

William Hopkins, a professor of wildlife at Tech, and Jolanta Wawrzycka, a professor of English at Radford, received a 2021 Outstanding Faculty Award from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, the agency announced this month.

This year’s 12 winners each will receive a $7,500 check from Dominion Energy, which has sponsored the awards since 2005, according to SCHEV. A virtual ceremony is scheduled for March 2, 2021.

A Virginia Tech employee also earned a 2020 Governor’s Honor Award, the state announced Wednesday. The 11 awards honor state employees for their commitment to public service.

Joe Griffitts, director of Hokie Passport Services, was praised for “out-of-the-box thinking” that allowed the university to safely deliver outstanding orientation and ID card services for students despite the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Hopkins researches ways that wildlife react to climate change, habitat loss and other threats, Tech said in a news release.

He helped the university establish a research aviary on the western edge of campus and has led research on land use impacts on hellbender salamanders.