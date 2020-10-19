Virginia Tech vows effort toward in-person classes with spring semester plans

Virginia Tech on Monday said "every effort will be made" for more in-person classes in a spring semester still altered by COVID-19 precautions.
All courses will be online for the first four days of classes, which begin Jan. 19. The university said this will help with a gradual move-in of residential students and orderly COVID-19 surveillance testing.
While classes may be in-person, online or a mix of both based on professors' needs, the university said, "Every effort will be made to continue making progress towards a return to in-person instruction."
The typical weeklong spring break will be split up into five separate one-day breaks to discourage travel.
Breaks will be Friday, Feb. 5, Thursday, Feb. 25, Wednesday, March 17, Tuesday, April 6, and Monday, April 26.
“Experience has clearly shown that a break from studies during an academic term is essential for a student’s well-being,” Frank Shushok, vice president for student affairs, said in Tech's announcement. “While we want to discourage travel that could aid in the spread of COVID-19, we don’t want to eliminate much needed downtime that students seek for their overall well-being.”
Classes will end May 5, with exams held May 7 through May 12.
“In sharing this additional information about the spring semester, we are not announcing a change in direction or plans. Rather we are applying our existing strategies to next semester,” President Tim Sands said in a statement. “The decisions we are making are based on past experiences and current information and data, but with the recognition that should circumstances change, our community will be able to adapt as needed. Our hope is that circumstances will improve and that restrictions, over time, can be eased or lifted, but that time will come only if we remain vigilant and adhere to public health guidelines.”
Students living on-campus must be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival, as Tech required for the fall semester.
The university is also asking all students once again to quarantine themselves for 14 days before coming back to campus.
Tech will hold a virtual town hall at 1 p.m. on Thursday to answer questions about the spring semester plans.
