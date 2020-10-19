Virginia Tech vows effort toward in-person classes with spring semester plans

Virginia Tech on Monday said "every effort will be made" for more in-person classes in a spring semester still altered by COVID-19 precautions.

All courses will be online for the first four days of classes, which begin Jan. 19. The university said this will help with a gradual move-in of residential students and orderly COVID-19 surveillance testing.

While classes may be in-person, online or a mix of both based on professors' needs, the university said, "Every effort will be made to continue making progress towards a return to in-person instruction."

The typical weeklong spring break will be split up into five separate one-day breaks to discourage travel.

Breaks will be Friday, Feb. 5, Thursday, Feb. 25, Wednesday, March 17, Tuesday, April 6, and Monday, April 26.

“Experience has clearly shown that a break from studies during an academic term is essential for a student’s well-being,” Frank Shushok, vice president for student affairs, said in Tech's announcement. “While we want to discourage travel that could aid in the spread of COVID-19, we don’t want to eliminate much needed downtime that students seek for their overall well-being.”

Classes will end May 5, with exams held May 7 through May 12.