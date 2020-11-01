After a successful summer, virtual internships are helping companies expand their recruiting reach

“My primary driver for going into the office was I wanted to really immerse myself in the BMO culture and really experience what it was like to be a BMO employee for the summer,” Rivera said.

BMO is recruiting for the 2021 summer internship program and has yet to determine whether it will be virtual, in-person or a hybrid, Szot said.

Summer interns at BMO, Accenture and M. Holland received full pay, despite working remotely and in some cases from out of state.

With many companies planning to continue a work-from-home or hybrid strategy well into next year, internships will likely follow suit, recruiters said. Seeking to evolve their programs, some have turned to Parker Dewey, a Chicago recruitment company that pioneered the “micro-internship,” a remote, project-based work experience linking students and employers.

Parker Dewey facilitates short-term paid professional projects, where students spend 10 to 40 hours working for a company. Jeffrey Moss, founder and CEO of Parker Dewey, said a number of companies contacted him in the spring for advice on how to transform the summer internship into a virtual experience.

His recommendation was to bundle together a bunch of short-term remote projects over the course of 10 weeks.