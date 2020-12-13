As gun crimes mount, Roanoke anti-violence efforts spread into the community

But too often, Joyce said, victims and their families are met with judgment instead of empathy as others look for a way to blame them for what happened and to reassure themselves that such a terrible thing would never befall their own households.

“This can happen to anyone,” Joyce said ardently. “We need more compassion for victims of gun violence.”

Joyce herself worked for years via an outreach group that she co-founded, FEDUP, to support other families navigating the grief of a violent loss. The trauma is complex and can extend for generations, she noted.

Her son’s death left behind four young children who were forced to grow up without their father. “The impact is so much more deeper than we see,” Joyce said. “They were impacted by a violence they had no control over.”

Merchant, as part of his organizing work, has been trying to anticipate the needs families might face and build a network of resources around them. Supports and referrals so far range from grief counseling to broader aid, such as a pediatrician who recently agreed to consult with the rapid response team.

Police Chief Sam Roman said he felt optimistic heading into the new year as he discussed the many fronts on which the city is working to respond to violence.