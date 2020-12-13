As gun crimes mount, Roanoke anti-violence efforts spread into the community

The gathering was smaller this year by necessity.
Pandemic precautions meant scaling back the scope of Roanoke’s annual anti-violence vigil last week and limiting attendance to just a few.
A livestream was instead set up to invite in the wider community virtually. There had been talk of deferring the program altogether for the year but that prospect didn’t sit well with anyone.
Things were harder this year to be sure — in so many different ways.
But still, the work continued. And still, the message mattered.
“We remain undeterred,” said the Rev. Tim Harvey, who co-delivered the service’s prayer and is part of the city’s task force working to confront the deeper, root causes of violence.
“We pray for the day when this work will no longer be needed,” he said. “Until then, we will seek out the last, the lost and the least.
“We’ve created this space tonight to pause, to listen to stories and to build relationships.”
Community building is a common thread weaving through the work of advocates whose mission is to tackle the complex array of factors that feed into violence.
The importance of such work is an often-underappreciated part of crime reduction, according to one study by New York University, which drew a link between long-term crime rates and the number of community groups at work to create stronger neighborhoods.
In Roanoke, the gun violence task force, formed last year, is working toward plans that range from a pilot program for youth outreach to vocational training support to a virtual platform that can bring together neighborhood association leaders until in-person gatherings are safe again.
The significance of the group’s directive has been underscored this year by rising gun violence levels seen both locally and nationwide amid an extraordinary confluence of disruptions and stressors.
“I think we can all agree this year has tested us in more ways than one,” said Shakira Williams, chair of the task force.
The group’s vision is a sustained, long-term effort to prevent and reduce violence through mentoring, family support, neighborhood outreach and other approaches.
One new initiative getting underway now is the formation of a rapid response team that can be activated to offer support and resources to families and neighborhoods affected by violent crime.
Volunteers for the team are being vetted and coordinator Lloyd Merchant hopes to be ready to start responding to incidents next month, although recruiting will continue beyond that. Volunteers and service providers willing to partner with the team are both being sought.
The goal is to mobilize outreach within 24 to 48 hours of an incident.
“We want to build up neighborhoods,” said Merchant, who was hired in October to form the team, a project made possible by support from a grant.
That work, he added, includes connecting people in need with services and letting them know that their community — from city leaders to citizen volunteers — is there for them.
“I believe in change,” Merchant said in an interview. “And I feel that we can effect change when we all do it together. That’s my main goal.”
Support and caring were at the heart of the message shared by keynote speaker Rita Joyce during Thursday’s anti-violence vigil, held downtown against the backdrop of the city’s Christmas tree, where an ornament of a dove was hung to symbolize the future hope for peace.
Joyce lost her son to gun violence in 2004 when someone opened fire outside a gas station. He was a victim caught in the wrong place at the wrong time.
But too often, Joyce said, victims and their families are met with judgment instead of empathy as others look for a way to blame them for what happened and to reassure themselves that such a terrible thing would never befall their own households.
“This can happen to anyone,” Joyce said ardently. “We need more compassion for victims of gun violence.”
Joyce herself worked for years via an outreach group that she co-founded, FEDUP, to support other families navigating the grief of a violent loss. The trauma is complex and can extend for generations, she noted.
Her son’s death left behind four young children who were forced to grow up without their father. “The impact is so much more deeper than we see,” Joyce said. “They were impacted by a violence they had no control over.”
Merchant, as part of his organizing work, has been trying to anticipate the needs families might face and build a network of resources around them. Supports and referrals so far range from grief counseling to broader aid, such as a pediatrician who recently agreed to consult with the rapid response team.
Police Chief Sam Roman said he felt optimistic heading into the new year as he discussed the many fronts on which the city is working to respond to violence.
The police department has taken several steps in recent months, including creating a new five-officer gang unit and partnering with federal authorities on an arrest dragnet. It has also supported the task force’s community-based work and ramped up its own efforts to strengthen relationships in the city’s neighborhoods.
“Neighborhood building, we think that is definitely the crucial piece to reducing crime,” Roman said in an interview. “Making sure we have strong neighborhoods, making sure there is a collaborative experience … making sure there are resources available and alternatives available.
“Anything we can do to be a part of that,” he said, “we’re all in.”
Since this fall, the police department has undertaken an early version of the rapid response team, with the chief and other command staff heading out into neighborhoods after a shooting occurs to talk with residents.
They knock on doors and let people know they understand how disturbing such altercations are. They ask if people need anything. They ask if they can help.
The requests they’ve heard back can run the gamut. They’ve helped neighbors get debris cleared away from their block. They’ve had requests just to sit and talk awhile with someone.
Roman said he hopes to continue the outreach even after the rapid response initiative is up and running.
The police department itself is just one piece of the puzzle in the effort to reduce crime, he said. Lasting change requires working with the community, building bridges and helping one another.
“I think our chances are really good,” he said when asked for his forecast of what these many efforts will yield. “We’re not just addressing short-term problems but we’re seeking long-term solutions as a collective.
“In my nearly 28 years of experience in law enforcement, I can’t think of a time when there was an earnest, collective effort, where everyone comes to the table with a common goal in mind, that we did not achieve success.”
The city’s annual anti-violence vigil — co-sponsored this year by the task force along with TAP and neighborhood groups — carries the name Bridging the Community Gap.
Vice Mayor Joe Cobb said he hoped all those who heard the message would be inspired to become bridges, connectors, of healing and hope in the community.
The downsized event, livestreamed on the city’s social media, had only about a dozen people in attendance by design.
All around it, the usual traffic of downtown buzzed by, albeit also curtailed by the pandemic.
As speakers attested to the power of community, determination and love, a woman and her young son walking by stopped to listen.
Hope Crawford and 7-year-old Dustin, both decked out in holiday sweaters, were just returning from a stop at the library when the sight of people around the tree caught their attention.
Crawford initially drew a bit closer just to understand what the event was. But what she heard moved her.
She and her son stayed and joined in the candlelight vigil. Two additional points of light in the night.
“It seemed very peaceful, especially with everything we have going on right now,” Crawford, 25, said of the event.
“It was really uplifting,” she said.
