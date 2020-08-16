Fairchild, Mark C.

Mark passed away August 10, 2020, at UNC Chapel Hill, N.C., of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia surrounded by his loving family. He was employed with Southest Power, where he was a substation operation manager. He had a natural gift for building anything. He enjoyed fishing, playing golf and going to the beach in his spare time. He loved his job and the men that worked with him. His love for his son and family was amazing. He was always the quiet peacemaker. Mark was born on May 11, 1956, in Roanoke, Va., to JC and Shirley Austin Fairchild. He was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Lorise Braswell Fairchild. In addition to his parents, he is survived by one son, Mark Austin Fairchild of Goldsboro, N.C.; girlfriend, Teresa Price (who helped him to the end) of Seven Springs, N.C.; a brother, AJ Fairchild (Schelley) of Moneta, Va.; a sister, Leslie Holton (Ken) of Roanoke, Va.; niece, Allison Richardson (Nathan) of Low Gap, Va.; great niece, Alexis; a nephew, Logan Williams of Galax, Va.; a brother-in-law, Harold Braswell (Dolly) of Raleigh, N.C., and many loving cousins. Many thanks to Charlie Green his supportive co-worker. A graveside serivce was held to celebrate his life on Saturday, August 15, 2020, in Goldsboro, N.C., conducted by New Hope United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests be a blood donor for which Mark could not have lived without and he was a donor for many years. Donations to St Jude Children's Hospital or go to the funeral home website for more information. Mark fought a brave battle until God said enough. Arrangements by Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home in Dudley, N.C.
