Virginia Tech imposed a hiring freeze in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic back in April, but university officials left some wiggle room to fill “essential” jobs.
There are currently two such openings in the athletic department, with coach Justin Fuente looking to hire an assistant director of player personnel and assistant director of on-campus recruiting to his staff.
The new assistant director of player personnel will replace Blake Lane, who was not retained after being hired last summer.
According to the job posting, the responsibilities for the position includes identifying potential prospects, assisting with all on-campus visits by prospective student athletes and overseeing student workers.
The on-campus recruiting role is a new position .
Fuente began discussions with athletic director Whit Babcock about expanding the team’s support staff back in January. After Fuente turned down overtures from Baylor, Babcock said they were on the same page about “wise positions to add” and where to spend additional infrastructure money.
The coronavirus pandemic slowed the process down, but job listings for both positions were added to the university’s official careers page on June 29.
Tech is looking for the new assistant director of on-campus recruiting to “coordinate all prospect visits to the Virginia Tech campus including game days, junior days, prospect camps, official visits, and unofficial visits throughout the year.”
Salaries for the positions will be “commensurate with experience.”
Tech football released salaries for the team’s entire staff earlier this year in response to a Freedom of Information Act request. Hokies director of recruiting John Iezzi makes $75,000 annually and recruiting assistant Zarie Turner makes $40,000. The team’s director of player personnel Mark Diethorn makes $87,338 and Lane made $45,000.
The job listings will be reviewed on July 10.
