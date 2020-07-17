Virginia's jobless rate was 8.4% in June, up from 2.8% year ago

RICHMOND — Virginia’s unemployment rate improved from May to June as some employers such as restaurants and hotels brought back workers who were laid off when the coronavirus outbreak started.
The state’s jobless rate stood at 8.4% in June, down from 9% in May, the Virginia Employment Commission reported on Friday.
“Today’s report showed a continuation of the employment recovery,” as the state’s phased re-opening of businesses continues, said Joseph Mengedoth, regional economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.
However, the state’s jobless rate in June was still three times as high as the 2.8% jobless rate from a year ago, as the pandemic continued to keep many people out of work.
Employers in Virginia added a net total of about 63,500 jobs from May to June, but employment was still down more than 306,000 — almost 8% — in June compared with the same month a year ago.
All of the gains from May to June came in the private sector, Mengedoth said. Employment increased by 67,700 jobs in the private sector, while public sector payrolls decreased by 4,200 jobs.
Employment rose in seven of the 11 major industry sectors in Virginia tracked by the government, with declines in four.
The largest job gain during June occurred in the leisure and hospitality sector, with a gain of 29,500 jobs to employ 291,900, the VEC said. That includes gains in food services, along with arts, entertainment, accommodations and recreation services.
Even so, employment was still down by 117,300 jobs in that sector compared with a year ago.
“We have seen, in some of our survey data, that firms are bringing back some percentage of laid-off workers,” but not necessarily all of the workers who were let go during the downturn, Mengedoth said.
Anecdotal evidence indicates that some firms are finding ways to do “more with less” — restructuring operations or finding efficiencies to do work without having to bring back the same number of employees as before the pandemic, said Renee Haltom, a vice president and regional executive at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.
