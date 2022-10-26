Traffic stop by Roanoke police 'impermissibly prolonged' by drug sniffing dog, judge rules

After stopping a suspected drug dealer for a traffic offense, Roanoke police impermissibly prolonged the stop by calling for a drug-sniffing dog that led to the discovery of more serious evidence, a judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski granted a motion suppress evidence from the search, which produced a handgun that was the basis for Marcus Vernell Clark's arrest on a charge of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

Although police had reason to pull Clark over on suspicion that he was driving without a license, a subsequent delay of at least 16 minutes for the dog to be brought to the scene violated the defendant's Fourth Amendment right to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures, Urbanski wrote in an opinion Monday.

It is not unusual for police to rely on trained dogs to detect the odor of drugs from outside of a vehicle, which does not require a search warrant and often leads to the discovery of evidence that was previously unknown to authorities.

"I don't think this is an isolated case," defense attorney Paul Beers said of the time it took for that to happen in his client's case.

Clark, 22, was stopped by a police officer in the Lansdowne Park area of northwest Roanoke on Aug. 11, 2021. A police drug unit that had been surveilling Clark for at least the past hour told the officer that Clark was driving without a license.

Suspecting there were drugs in the car, police delayed what would have been a simple traffic stop in order to get the dog to the scene, according to body camera footage and other evidence.

"Of critical importance to the court's decision in this case is that the officers on the scene were instructed by their superiors to hold off and wait for the K-9 unit to arrive," Urbanski wrote.

As it turned out, no drugs were discovered.

"My impression is that it's not uncommon, and it happens more frequently than people generally think," Beers said of the false alert from a German Shepherd that was trained to sniff for cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

In another case in Roanoke's federal court, a police dog's track record became a key question. Drugs were found just 22 times out of 85 alerts by a dog named Bono, which prompted a public defender to argue that police lacked probable cause for the search.

A judge found in 2012 that while the dog "may not be a model of canine accuracy," other factors — including its training and flawless performance during re-certification sessions — were enough to overcome the challenge.

In Clark’s case, the reliability of the police dog, whose name was unavailable, was not raised as an issue.

Clark was indicted on a federal gun charge that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison after police found a .40-caliber Glock pistol on the console of the maroon Kia Optima he was driving.

But even if a huge stash of cocaine had been recovered, the length of time for the dog to be brought to the scene would have barred any charges under Urbanski's ruling and previous appellate decisions cited in his opinion.

When the wait for a police dog "extends the time of a stop for a traffic infraction, it is unconstitutional," the opinion stated.

Prosecutors had defended the search and arrest, contending among other things that Clark would not have been free to drive away after being charged with the traffic offense, and that the gun would ultimately have been found by other means.

"This is still the most crimson of red herrings," Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Bassford wrote in court papers, arguing that the Fourth Amendment protection applied only to Clark's car and not its driver.

Following Urbanski's ruling, Beers asked that his client be released from jail, a request that prosecutors did not oppose.

Now, it will be up to the government to decide whether to drop the charge or attempt to proceed without a key piece of evidence.