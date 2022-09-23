Tags
BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry gives all his defensive players what he calls a “Hunt” grade.
BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech relinquished the Black Diamond Trophy indefinitely on Thursday night, and the Hokies have plenty of regrets about h…
BLACKSBURG — Brent Pry’s wife, Amy, had trouble getting the kids out the door on time. Virginia Tech’s defensive linemen received a 6:30 a.m. …
Grayson County and Liberty are also making final appeals.
An expert told metro columnist Dan Casey that we’re three to four weeks out from the prime pot-harvesting period. Casey can’t wait — especially now that there’s a of weed named after him.
Bernard Bragen Jr. was hired on a 6-1 vote.
BLACKSBURG — The first thing Brent Pry does when he runs out of the Virginia Tech tunnel is take a look at the crowd. Size it up. See what the…
The potential threats at William Fleming and Patrick Henry were at least the third and fourth reported at a Roanoke high school in the last week.
Repairs to the scenic highway southwest of Roanoke have been delayed by the discovery of a failed culvert.
James Michael Hodge received a suspended jail sentence and two years of supervised probation. He must register as a sex offender.
