Tropical Storm Isaias drives wild weather up Interstate 95

WINDSOR, N.C. — At least four people were killed as Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain Tuesday along the U.S. East Coast after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, where it caused floods and fires that displaced dozens of people.
Two people died when Isaias spun off a tornado that struck a North Carolina mobile home park. Authorities said two others were killed by falling trees toppled by the storm in Maryland and New York City.
Tornadoes were confirmed by the National Weather Service in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey. Power outages also spread as trees fell, with more than 2.8 million customers losing electricity across multiple states, according to PowerOutage.US, which tracks utility reports.
In Suffolk, multiple homes were damaged by falling trees and city officials received reports of a possible tornado. Motorists in the Philadelphia area had to be rescued as roads suddenly flooded. The New Jersey Turnpike banned car-pulled trailers and motorcycles.
